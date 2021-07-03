Mets takeaways from Saturday's 8-3 win over Yankees, including Taijuan Walker's dominant two-hit outing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Colin Martin
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mets Taijuan Walker blue jersey 7/3
Mets Taijuan Walker blue jersey 7/3

The Mets offense showed up after Friday's rain out, recording 14 hits against the Yankees in an 8-3 win on Saturday afternoon.

Here are the key takeaways …

- In his first game in two months, Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff single to left field off of Jordan Montgomery in the first inning. Francisco Lindor then walked, but Montgomery put the next three Mets down to escape without damage.

- Taijuan Walker retired the first five Yankees' hitters before walking Gleyber Torres in the second inning. He struck out Gio Urshela for his third K of the day to end the side. In the top of the third with one out, Lindor singled to left field and moved to second on Dom Smith's single to right. Both advanced a base on a passed ball, but would be left stranded, as Pete Alonso and James McCann both struck out.

- Walker breezed through the bottom of the third, only allowing a walk to Brett Gardner. He then posted a 1-2-3 fourth inning, including a strikeout of slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

- Nimmo and Lindor both singled again to begin the top of the fifth inning, and Nimmo would score on Smith's ground ball single to center field, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead. Alonso walked to load the bases, and it would be the last batter Montgomery faced. McCann hit a broken-bat single off of Lucas Luetge to center to make it a 2-0 game. Luetge then threw a wild pitch, allowing Smith to score, as the Mets took a 3-0 lead.

- Jeff McNeil, Jose Peraza, and Nimmo all singled to load the bases in the sixth. Lindor then drew a walk to make it 4-0 -- the 12th bases loaded walk for the Mets this season. Smith delivered his third hit of the day with a double down the left field line, adding two more runs and giving the Mets a 6-0 lead. With two outs, Michael Conforto walked to load the bases again, and then Kevin Pillar singled to left to make it 8-0.

- Walker lost his no-hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning to Aaron Judge on a solo home run to right center, but the Yankees still trailed, 8-1. Walker's day ended after 106 pitches over 5.2 IP, as he allowed only two hits and two runs with five strikeouts.

Miguel Castro came in and walked two batters to load the bases, and then Urshela hit a two-run single to cut into the lead, 8-3.

- Nimmo finished the day 3-for-6 with two runs scored, Lindor went 2-for-4 with two walks and an RBI, and Smith went 3-for-5 with three RBI as the top of the Mets' order came to play in the Bronx.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets and Yankees will continue their series on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. in Game 1 of a split doubleheader.

Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.45 ERA) will go for the Mets against Gerrit Cole (8-4, 2.66 ERA).

Recommended Stories

  • Yankees takeaways from Saturday's 8-3 loss to Mets, including a hitless first five innings

    The Yankees were no-hit through 5.1 innings on Saturday and never got closer than five from the sixth inning on in an 8-3 loss to the Mets.

  • Mets vs Yankees Highlights: Nimmo return sparks offense, as Mets pound Yankees, 8-3

    He missed 56 games with a hand injury but Brandon Nimmo returned to the Mets lineup with three hits and helped spark a struggling offense in an 8-3 beatdown of the Yankees. Dom Smith also had three hits and drove in three runs while Francisco Lindor reached base four times. Taijuan Walker continued his outstanding season on the mound, no-hitting the Yankees through five innings.

  • Walker shuts down Yanks, Mets take series opener 8-3

    Taijuan Walker dealt, Brandon Nimmo delivered and Mets fans delighted over an easy victory in the Bronx. All of their “Let’s go Mets!” chants got minimal pushback at this Subway Series opener, what with many Yankees fans sensing this season has already gone off the rails. Walker took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Nimmo provided a spark in his return from the injured list and the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 8-3 Saturday to open a three-game set.

  • Brandon Nimmo's three-hit return 'gave a little bit more life' to Mets in win over Yankees

    Brandon Nimmo wasted no time by bursting back onto the scene with a 3-for-6 day with two runs scored as the Mets thumped the Yankees 8-3 in the Bronx.

  • Mets vs. Yankees Highlights

    Smith, Nimmo back Walker's stellar start in Mets' win

  • Yanks-Mets rained out in Subway Series opener, play 2 Sunday

    Clint Frazier is on the 10-day injured list with vertigo, three years after a concussion hampered him an entire season. The 26-year-old New York Yankees outfielder left Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning because of dizziness. New York filled the roster spot with outfielder Tim Locastro, obtained a day earlier from Arizona for right-hander Keegan Curtis.

  • M&T Bank Stadium listed at No. 25 in Touchdown Wire’s NFL stadium power rankings

    M&T Bank Stadium ranked 25th in NFL stadium power rankings by The Touchdown Wire

  • Kyle Schwarber injury: Nationals slugger has significant hamstring strain

    There is no National League hitter hotter than Kyle Schwarber, but the Nationals won't have their powerful leadoff man any time soon.

  • Some interesting details in Vikings DT Sheldon Richardson’s new contract

    There are some interesting incentives in Sheldon Richardson's contract with the Vikings.

  • Where Texas’ four NBA draft prospects are projected to land after the combine

    Where are Texas' NBA draft prospects projected to land in the upcoming NBA Draft?

  • Dominic Smith's RBI single

    Dominic Smith puts the Mets on the board with a single to center field scoring Brandon Nimmo in the 5th inning

  • Taijuan Walker takes the mound as Mets face Yankees in Subway Series at 1:05 p.m.

    The Mets (41-36, first in NL East) begin the Subway Series against the New York Yankees (41-39, fourth in AL East) on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. in the Bronx.

  • When it comes to sports teams hiring women, 'almost' doesn't count

    The Blazers want credit for considering Hammon as a finalist, but they shouldn't get any. Almost hiring her is meaningless, and treating her final-round interview like some kind of incredible accomplishment is infantilizing.

  • NFL bans Dwight Schar from future ownership interest in any NFL team

    It’s not part of the outcome of the Washington Football Team investigation that culminated in Thursday’s significant announcement of an eight-figure fine, legal-fee reimbursements that could reach $7 million, and a “voluntary” decision by Daniel Snyder to turn day-to-day operations of the team over to his wife on an indefinite basis. But with plenty of [more]

  • Would a Mets trade for Josh Donaldson be a good move? | SportsNite

    The SportsNite crew reacts to a report from SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino that the Mets have considered the possibility of a trade for 3B Josh Donaldson, and they discuss whether or not a deal for Donaldson would be a good move for the team. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Watch Kike Hernandez's game-saving throw in Red Sox win vs. Athletics

    Kike Hernandez's amazing throw in center field saved a run in the bottom of the 10th inning and paved the way for the Red Sox to open their series against the Athletics with a 3-2 win.

  • Acuña hit by 1st pitch of game; López, Mattingly tossed

    Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.

  • After 11-year-old fan snags foul ball, Milwaukee Brewers LF Christian Yelich gifts him an autographed bat

    Christian Gale and his family are on a tour of MLB ballparks. They stayed an extra night in Pittsburgh to try to get an autograph. He left with a bat.

  • 'I Will Never Recover From This Heartbreak': Brianna McNeal Loses Appeal of Five-Year Suspension

    After qualifying at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, Brianna McNeal should be defending her 100-meter hurdles championship in Tokyo later this month. But due to a brazen lack of compassion on behalf of governing bodies for the Olympic Games, she won’t get the chance.

  • Ohtani homers twice, scores winning run, Angels beat O's 8-7

    Angels fans have seen plenty of Sho-time during the first half of the season. One day after being named to the All-Star Game for the first time, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice to reach 30 home runs on the season and then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh's two-out single in the ninth inning, giving Los Angeles Angels an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. It is the third time in Ohtani's four-year career in the majors that he has homered twice and also had a stolen base.