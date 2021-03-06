Mets Takeaways from Saturday's 6-1 win over the Astros, including business as usual for Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom works out in Port St. Lucie

Jacob deGrom looked the part of an Opening Day starter for the Mets, as his two-inning outing helped pace the Mets to a 6-1 victory over the Astros on Saturday. The game was called with the Astros batting in the sixth inning due to the threat of rain.

Five things to know from Saturday’s game

- After Luis Rojas named him the Opening Day starter prior to the game, deGrom cruised in his two innings of work, striking out three batters.

- Edwin Diaz came on to replace deGrom and tossed a 1-2-3 inning on just seven pitches, striking out one batter.

- Pete Alonso picked up an RBI double in the first with an opposite-field line drive that plated Michael Conforto from first. Alonso has knocked in five runs this spring.

- Dominic Smith launched his first home run of spring training, a drive over the right-center field fence off of Seth Martinez.

- The prospects got into the mix as well, with Pete Crow-Armstrong racing around the bases for a triple before he was driven in by a Ronny Maurico single.

What’s next

The Mets return to Port St. Lucie on Sunday for a 1:10 p.m. matchup with the Marlins.