Mets takeaways from Saturday's 4-3 walk-off win over Phillies, including another late-inning rally

The Mets were held down for most of the day, but they got to the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen for a 4-3 walk-off win on Saturday afternoon.

- Jacob deGrom’s scoreless streak came to an end at 31 innings as he allowed a run in the top of the second inning. After Andrew McCutchen singled on a liner that deflected off deGrom, he stole second and came around to score on a Nick Maton two-out single to right. It was the first earned run deGrom had allowed since May 25.

- The Mets answered right back in the bottom of the second with three straight hits, the last of which was an RBI double from Jose Peraza that scored Dominic Smith. But the Mets squandered a golden opportunity to add more, as they had runners at second and third with no one out but could not bring another run home.

- DeGrom wasn’t necessarily at the top of his game on Saturday, but even his “B” game is better than most pitchers in the game. The right-hander held the Phillies to just one run through his first five innings, striking out five hitters to that point.

In the bottom of the fifth, deGrom singled for his 12th hit of the season, raising his average to .414.

- In the sixth, deGrom allowed a leadoff double to Odubel Herrera and then walked Rhys Hoskins before bouncing a pitch and hitting Bryce Harper (who would leave the game the next inning) to load the bases with nobody out. After getting JT Realmuto to fly out to shallow center, McCutchen lined another ball to center, and this time Herrera was able to tag up and score the go-ahead to make it a 2-1 Phillies’ lead.

DeGrom's day ended there after a hard-working sixth inning. He went 6.0 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out five and walking one. It was the first time this season that deGrom allowed more than one earned run, snapping a streak of 12 starts.

He looked a bit uncomfortable with his landing spot on the mound and the humid weather may have also played a part, but even without being at his best, he limited the Phillies and delivered a quality start.

- The Mets' bats were quiet again for most of the game, as Zach Eflin went six strong innings, allowing just one earned. They had a good chance to take the lead in the sixth with runners at second and third and two outs, but Peraza grounded out to end the inning.

But Kevin Pillar came up with a huge hit in the bottom of the seventh, slamming a pinch-hit solo home run off of Ranger Suarez to tie the game at one. Pillar snapped an 0-for-16 skid with his seventh home run of the year.

- Seth Lugo pitched an easy eighth inning, needing just eight pitches to retire the side in order.

With the game still tied into the ninth, the Mets turned to Edwin Diaz, who hit McCutchen to lead off the inning. After McCutchen stole second, Diaz walked Luke Williams and uncorked a wild pitch to give the Phillies runners at the corners with no one out. Williams stole second (the Phillies' fifth steal of the day) to put the runners at second and third, and Maton lifted a sac fly to left to put the Phillies ahead 3-2.

Fortunately, a caught stealing at third and a strikeout got Diaz out of the inning with just one run allowed.

- Travis Blankenhorn got the Mets started in the bottom of the ninth by reaching on a Hoskins error, followed by a Billy McKinney walk. Pillar was then able to reach on an infield single, loading the bases with nobody out. Neris then walked Luis Guillorme to force in the tying run. With one out, Michael Conforto got just enough of a sac fly to center to score McKinney and give the Mets the win.

The Mets and Phillies close out their three-game series on Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Former Met Zack Wheeler will pitch for the Phillies, and while the Mets haven't officially announced their starter just yet, the hope is that Marcus Stroman will be healthy enough to go.