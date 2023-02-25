Mets takeaways from Saturday's 4-2 spring training loss to Astros, including Brett Baty's two-run homer

Feb 25, 2023; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) rounds third base following a home run during the first inning against the Houston Astros at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. / Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets lost their first spring training game of the Grapefruit League season to the Houston Astros on Saturday afternoon, 4-2.

Here are the takeaways...

- Luis Guillorme started the game with a leadoff walk, but was then called out at second base on the force out from Tim Locastro's grounder to short. Locastro showed off his speed and stole second, and would then come around to score on Brett Baty's two-run blast to center field to put New York up 2-0.

- Denyi Reyes tossed a 1-2-3 first inning, striking out new Astro Jose Abreu to end the inning. Reyes followed that up with another 1-2-3 inning in the second, including another strikeout. His day was done after two strong innings of work.

- Adam Ottavino came in to replace Reyes, and allowed David Hensley to reach first on a fielding error by Baty at third base. Ottavino didn't let that bother him and then struck out Ross Adolph looking. After letting up a single, Ottavino got out of the jam thanks to two ground outs.

- Rule 5 pick Zack Greene came in to pitch the fourth and tossed a scoreless inning of relief, getting Abreu to fly out to right. He didn't allow a hit and walked just one in his one inning of work.

- Baty and 1B Mark Vientos recorded back-to-back one out singles in the top of the sixth inning, but were left stranded as Omar Narvaez grounded into the double-play. Justin Courtney let up a solo homer to Justin Dirden in the bottom of the sixth, cutting the Mets' lead to 2-1. Zach Muckenhirn came in to pitch the seventh and let up an RBI double to Grae Kessinger that knotted the game up at 2-2. Kessinger would come around to score and give Houston a 3-2 lead on a throwing error by shortstop Kevin Kendall. Dirden drove in another run off Kessinger on a line drive to left to make it 4-2 Houston.

- Top draft pick Kevin Parada got his first at-bat in the bottom of the ninth as he pinch-hit for Narvaez, but struck out swinging.

- Baty finished the game 2-for-2 with a walk, a home run and two RBI. Guillorme went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout, while Narvaez went 0-for-2 with a strikeout and Vientos went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Prospect Alex Ramirez struggled at the plate, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

The Mets will play the Miami Marlins at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie on Saturday night at 6:10 p.m. on SNY.