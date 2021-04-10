Mets takeaways from Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Marlins, including another brilliant Jacob deGrom start wasted

Corey Hersch
·2 min read
Jacob deGrom pitches at Citi Field
Jacob deGrom struck out 14 batters, but the Mets were unable to muster any offense as they lost to the Marlins on Saturday, 3-0.

6 things to know from Saturday’s game

1. DeGrom was predictably brilliant over eight innings, striking out 14 Marlins and doing so on just 95 pitches (76 strikes). He allowed five hits, his lone blemish coming in the form of a Jazz Chisholm home run in the second inning. He now has four games of 14+ strikeouts since the start of 2019, the most in the National League in that span.

2. The Mets squandered an opportunity right away after they opened the game with runners on 1st and 3rd with nobody out but did not score. Brandon Nimmo doubled and Francisco Lindor reached on an error, but after Lindor was caught stealing, Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso both struck out to end the inning.

3. Chisholm made the Mets pay for not scoring early when he crushed a solo home run into the upper deck in right to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the second. DeGrom elevated an 0-2 fastball, but Chisholm turned around the 100-mph offering, launching at an estimated 402 feet.

4. As deGrom and Marlins starter Trevor Rogers continued to duel, the Mets had another chance to get on the board in the sixth, after deGrom dribbled an infield single and Nimmo walked. Lindor hit a fly ball to center to advance deGrom to third, but once again, both Conforto and Alonso struck out to leave runners on base and keep the Mets off the board.

5. With the game still 1-0, Edwin Diaz came on in the ninth and was unable to keep it a one-run game. He gave up back-to-back hits to lead off the inning and was unable to finish it, and though Jeurys Familia struck out Chad Wallach to end the inning, he did so with the Marlins leading 3-0.

6. The Mets went meekly in the bottom of the ninth, with Lindor, Conforto and Alonso going down in order, as none of the Mets' final 13 hitters reached base.

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets and Marlins will return to action Sunday for a 1:10 p.m. start on SNY.

Marcus Stroman (1-0, 4.50 ERA) will go for the Mets against a pitcher that has yet to be determined.

