Mets takeaways from Saturday's 2-1 loss to Dodgers, including Taijuan Walker's nearly-unhittable night

Taijuan Walker ball behind ear home uniform vs. Dodgers

The Mets got a sparkling starting pitching performance, but the Dodgers once again came away with an extra-innings victory, winning 2-1 on Saturday night.

Here are some key takeaways ...

- Taijuan Walker has struggled since the All-Star Game, but he was outstanding at the start of Saturday’s game, striking out four hitters through an easy first three scoreless innings. And that was just the start of what turned into a fantastic night for the Mets right-hander.

- As great as Walker was to get things going, Walker Buehler matched him pitch for pitch. That is, until the bottom of the fourth inning, when Michael Conforto launched a solo home run to right, the first hit for either team in the ball game.

Conforto came into the night slashing .324/.425/.529 in August. His eighth homer of the year gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.

- Walker’s spectacular night continued through the sixth inning, as he allowed just two baserunners to that point, both on walks. After walking Buehler with one out in the sixth, Walker induced a huge 5-4-3 double play from Trea Turner to end the inning.

- In the seventh inning, Walker allowed a deep fly to left-center from Max Muncy, but Brandon Nimmo was able to track it down. But next up, Will Smith drilled a cement-mixer slider over the wall in left for a solo home run, breaking up the no-hitter and tying the game at 1-1.

He then allowed a double off the wall to Corey Seager, and after walking Chris Taylor (on a couple of borderline pitches) to put runners on the corners with two outs, Luis Rojas made the call to pull Walker in favor of Aaron Loup to face lefty Cody Bellinger. Loup was able to strike out Bellinger on a 3-2 pitch, though Rojas was ejected for arguing balls and strikes during the at-bat.

Walker's final line read 6.2 innings, two hits, one earned run, eight strikeouts and three walks. It was the kind of performance that made Walker a first-time All-Star this season.

- The Mets put a couple of runners on with nobody out against Buehler in the seventh, but they squandered the opportunity. Tomas Nido attempting to bunt turned into a wasted at-bat, and Travis Blankenhorn (strikeout) and Nimmo (foul pop-up) couldn't get the job done either.

Story continues

- The Mets bullpen behind Walker was outstanding, as Loup, Miguel Castro, and Seth Lugo held the Dodgers scoreless in 2.1 combined innings. The game went into the 10th, where Yennsy Diaz was brought into a high-leverage spot. Bellinger got the best of him, though, pulling a double to right to score the free runner and put the Dodgers up 2-1. The Mets went down quietly to end the game.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets and Dodgers close out their three-game set on Sunday at 7:08 p.m.

Carlos Carrasco takes the hill against Max Scherzer.