Mets takeaways from Saturday night's 4-2 win over Pirates, including Pete Alonso gearing up for Home Run Derby

The Mets wound up with a split in their doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, winning the second game, 4-2.

Here are the takeaways...

1. Tylor Megill kept up his hot start to his MLB career. He ran into some trouble in the second, but came away unscathed. He did allow three hits in the third, one of which drove in a run, but limited his damage. In the fourth, he put two runners on again, and was yanked for Jeurys Familia with two outs. The reliever got Kevin Newman to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the threat and save Megill’s final line. In his fourth-career start, Megill allowed one run on four hits while walking three and striking out seven. Megill’s season ERA dropped to 3.50, and his K/9 now sits at an even 13.

2. The Mets jumped on Max Kranick early, getting runners on first and second for Jeff McNeil, who drove both runners in with a double in the right-center field gap to give the Mets an early 2-0 lead. In the third, Pete Alonso kept his power stroke, lining a solo shot down the left field line to give them a 3-1 lead as he gears up to defend his Home Run Derby title.

3. Seth Lugo entered the game in the fifth inning, and tossed a scoreless fifth. But Jacob Stallings launched a solo homer in the sixth to cut their deficit to 3-2. Lugo retired the next two batters to keep the Pirates at bay, though.

4. In the bottom of the sixth, the Mets had a chance to tack on some insurance, as they had runners on first and second with two outs. Billy McKinney did just that - he singled into center to put the Mets up 4-2. And in the seventh, Edwin Diaz came on for the save and finished the job.

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets will wrap up their series with the Pirates, and the first half, on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. in Queens.

Chase De Jong will take the mound for the Pirates, while the Mets have not announced a starter.