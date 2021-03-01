Mets takeaways from Monday's spring training opener, including Francisco Lindor's debut and Thomas Szapucki's outing

Danny Abriano
·1 min read
Francisco Lindor swinging a bat in blue warmup gear close crop
The Mets opened their spring training schedule on Monday against the Miami Marlins in Jupiter, Fla.

Here are five takeaways from the Mets' 2-0 loss, which went seven innings...

  • Making his Mets debut, Francisco Lindor tapped out to the mound in his first at-bat and lined out sharply to left field in his second.

  • Brandon Nimmo had a strong day out of the leadoff spot with a pair of line drive singles. He was too aggressive on his first hit, though, rounding first base too hard and getting thrown out trying to get back.

  • Left-handed pitching prospect Thomas Szapucki allowed a bloop single to begin his outing in the fifth inning but followed by inducing a line out to right field that resulted in a double play. He then hit a batter, uncorked a wild pitch, and finished his inning by getting a strikeout looking.

  • Prospects Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos, and Khalil Lee got one at-bat each. Alvarez grounded into a double play, Mauricio struck out looking, Vientos drew a walk, and Lee struck out looking.

  • Harol Gonzalez, Sean Reid-Foley, and Stephen Tarpley combined to toss three perfect innings to start the game. In the fourth inning, Ryley Gilliam -- on the fringes of the bullpen battle -- gave up a triple to Starling Marte and a two-run homer to Jesus Aguilar as the Marlins took a 2-0 lead.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Mets host the Astros on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m. on SNY.

