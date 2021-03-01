Mets takeaways from Monday's spring training opener, including Francisco Lindor's debut and Thomas Szapucki's outing
The Mets opened their spring training schedule on Monday against the Miami Marlins in Jupiter, Fla.
Here are five takeaways from the Mets' 2-0 loss, which went seven innings...
Making his Mets debut, Francisco Lindor tapped out to the mound in his first at-bat and lined out sharply to left field in his second.
Brandon Nimmo had a strong day out of the leadoff spot with a pair of line drive singles. He was too aggressive on his first hit, though, rounding first base too hard and getting thrown out trying to get back.
Left-handed pitching prospect Thomas Szapucki allowed a bloop single to begin his outing in the fifth inning but followed by inducing a line out to right field that resulted in a double play. He then hit a batter, uncorked a wild pitch, and finished his inning by getting a strikeout looking.
Prospects Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos, and Khalil Lee got one at-bat each. Alvarez grounded into a double play, Mauricio struck out looking, Vientos drew a walk, and Lee struck out looking.
Harol Gonzalez, Sean Reid-Foley, and Stephen Tarpley combined to toss three perfect innings to start the game. In the fourth inning, Ryley Gilliam -- on the fringes of the bullpen battle -- gave up a triple to Starling Marte and a two-run homer to Jesus Aguilar as the Marlins took a 2-0 lead.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Mets host the Astros on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m. on SNY.