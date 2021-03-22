Mets takeaways from Monday's loss, including Joey Lucchesi's start and turning a triple play

Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen is being evaluated for soreness in his right forearm and might not be ready for the start of the regular season on April 1. The 25-year-old Gallen said he first felt the injury when he was jammed during batting practice about 10 days ago. Gallen, who was scratched from his scheduled start on Monday, said he got an MRI and an X-ray on Sunday and doctors were still evaluating the results.