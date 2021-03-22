Mets takeaways from Monday's loss, including Joey Lucchesi's start and turning a triple play
The Mets lost to the Houston Astros on Monday afternoon.
Here are the takeaways...
Joey Lucchesi got the start and allowed three runs on four hits while walking none and striking out four in 3.1 innings. Lucchesi could have an inside track for the final spot in the rotation with Carlos Carrasco hurt.
Albert Almora Jr. hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to bring the Mets within 5-4.
The Mets turned a Jose Altuve line out intro a triple play in the sixth inning, which you can watch here:
With most of the Mets' regulars not on the trip, James McCann and Dominic Smith were the only two expected starting position players in the lineup.
As he battles for a spot in the bullpen, Jerry Blevins allowed one hit and one walk but no runs in 0.2 IP.
Jerad Eickhoff, likely destined for the alternate site to start the regular season, allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while walking one and striking out two in 2.0 IP.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Mets host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m. on SNY.
Marcus Stroman is scheduled to get the start for New York.