Mets takeaways from Monday's 7-5 loss to Giants, including falling to .500 for first time since May 6

Pete Alonso road jersey swing triple

The Mets recorded 10 hits on Monday night, but it wasn't enough as Kris Bryant homered twice to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 7-5 win.

Here are the takeaways...

- Veteran lefty Rich Hill tossed a 1-2-3 first inning to begin the game, opting to not throw his signature curveball at all in the inning. In the second inning, Hill let up a two out single to Brandon Crawford, but then got former Met Wilmer Flores to fly out and end the side.

- Buster Posey doubled to the wall in the left-center field with one out in the fourth inning, it was just the second hit Hill allowed on the night. Darin Ruf then drove in Posey on an RBI single to left, giving the Giants a 1-0 lead. However, Ruf was called out at first for the second out, as the Mets challenged the call and won. Evan Longoria and Crawford hit back-to-back singles, and then Flores drove in a run on an RBI single, making it 2-0.

- Hill's night finished after five straight hits in the fourth inning, ending after 3.2 IP with two earned runs on six hits and two strikeouts over 68 pitches. Miguel Castro came in get the Mets out of the jam, forcing a fly out to right field to end the inning.

- Brandon Nimmo reached base for the second time of the night, beating out the throw from second for an infield single to leadoff the fifth inning. Michael Conforto then walked, and Pete Alonso cleared the bases with his first triple of the season, tying the game at 2-2. The two-RBI triple breaks the team drought of 0-for-28 with RISP. Dominic Smith gave the Mets a 3-2 lead with a sacrifice fly to left field.

- Alex Dickerson doubled with one away in the bottom half of the fifth, and Kris Bryant then crushed a two-run homer off Castro to dead center field to put the Giants back on top, 4-3.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, pinch-hitter Brandon Belt and Bryant launched back-to-back home runs off Trevor May to make it a 6-3 game. After Longoria walked, Crawford tripled off the wall in right-center as the Giants went up 7-3.

- J.D. Davis singled on a close play at first in the eighth inning, and would score on Jonathan Villar's home run to right field, making it a 7-5 game. Davis finished the night 3-for-4 at the plate, and Villar went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Highlights

What's Next:

The Mets and Giants continue their series on Tuesday at 9:45 p.m. on SNY.



Marcus Stroman (8-11, 2.79 ERA) gets the start for the Mets, while Logan Webb (6-3, 2.96 ERA) will pitch for the Giants.