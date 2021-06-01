Mets Takeaways from Monday's 6-2 win over Diamondbacks, including Pete Alonso's home run and four RBI in return

Pete Alonso swinging at the plate vs. Diamondbacks

Jacob deGrom was dealing and Pete Alonso hit a home run in his first game back, as the Mets beat the Diamondbacks 6-2.

Here's a few takeaways from the game:

1. Jacob deGrom picked up where he left off with a stellar start to the game, pitching a 1-2-3 inning on just 11 pitches and punching out two of the three batters.

2. The Mets got on the board first after Pete Alonso knocked in a two-run RBI single in his first game back from a 10-day IL stint. Alonso brought in Jose Peraza and Mason Williams (first game as a Met) in from second and first to give the Mets a 2-0 lead with deGrom dealing.

3. Peraza and Williams got on base again in the next inning, with Pereaza doubling to center before Williams was intentionally walked with deGrom on deck and two outs on the board.

But deGrom singled to right to bring in Peraza for the score, advance Williams to third and give the Mets a 3-0 lead. Jonathan Villar fouled out during the next at-bat to strand runners on the corners, but the bottom of the Mets' lineup was having themselves a day.

The single by deGrom put him tied for the fifth most hits by a pitcher in Mets history with Ron Darling at 75.

4. Carson Kelly connected on a line drive single to break up the perfect game bid by deGrom at 4.1 innings -- tied for the longest mark by a Mets pitcher this season with Taijuan Walker.

5. Alonso crushed a two-run home run out to left in the top of the seventh to extend the Mets' lead to 5-0, as the offense continued to rake it in Monday night. He finished the day with four RBI.

With deGrom exiting after 6.0 innings of two-hit, zero run ball to go along with eight strikeouts, the Mets brought in Trevor May -- who proceeded to give up a solo home run to Eduardo Escobar on the fifth pitch he threw to make it a 5-1 game.

The D-Backs scored on May again later in the inning, so he was pulled after just 0.2 innings pitched.

6. Kevin Pillar made his first appearance in the outfield for the Mets since being hit by a fastball in the face a few weeks ago and having surgery done on his nose. He went out to left field and was 1-of-1 at the plate with a single in his return.

7. Billy McKinney homered for the second straight game with a solo bomb to right to give the Mets back some breathing room at 6-2 -- room that they'd hold onto for the win.

The Mets offense finished with 13 hits -- with every starter connecting except for James McCann.

Villar, Alonso, Peraza, Francisco Lindor and Dom Smith each had multiple hits in the Mets' fifth straight win.

Highlights:

What's Next:

The Mets and Diamondbacks will run it back on Tuesday night at 9:40 p.m., with David Peterson and Caleb Smith taking the mound, respectively.