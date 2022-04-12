Mets takeaways from Monday's 5-4 loss to Phillies, including another blown lead in the eighth

Seth Lugo wiping face in disgust grey uniform in Philly

The Mets squandered a lead in the eighth inning for a second consecutive night, this time losing to the Phillies, 5-4 in Philadelphia.

Here are the takeaways...

- With a 4-0 lead, Trevor May tossed a scoreless seventh and came back for more in the eighth – it was the first time he went for more than one inning with the Mets, but after walking Bohm, he was taken out of the game with an apparent injury – he was clenching a fist with his right hand and favoring his right arm. That forced the Mets to bring in Joely Rodriguez, who faced Kyle Schwarber with runners on the corners and none out. He grounded into a fielder’s choice, giving the Phillies their first run of the night, and J.T. Realmuto followed with a long two-run home run to make it a one-run game. He struck out Bryce Harper, and Buck Showalter went to Seth Lugo for the final out of the eighth – he walked Nick Castellanos, and then Rhys Hoskins lined a double down the left field line to bring him in and tie the game. Didi Gregorius then drove in Hoskins to give the Phillies a lead, as they erased a four-run deficit in the eighth.

In the ninth, former Met Brad Hand struck out pinch-hitter Dominic Smith, got James McCann to fly out, and punched out Brandon Nimmo to record to save.

- May was actually the second Met to leave the game with an injury. Taijuan Walker took the mound with a three-run lead, and retired the first six batters he faced, four of them via strikeout – but that was all the work he would have, as he surprisingly exited the game after those two innings with right shoulder irritation.

- The Mets threatened early, taking advantage of the Phillies’ awful defense to put their first two batters in scoring position. Pete Alonso drove in a run on a groundout, and Eduardo Escobar drove in another with a two-out single. Two batters later, Mark Canha continued his hot start and dunked in a single in shallow right to drive in the Mets’ third run of the night. The Mets offense cooled off for a bit, but in the seventh Francisco Lindor gave the Mets a 4-0 lead with an RBI single.

The Mets attacked Bohm early and often, and it worked. He had seven balls hit to him in the first 13 batters, and he committed a career-high three errors in that span.



- David Peterson entered the game in the third, and allowed a single to Jean Segura, but picked him off at first base and got out of the third unscathed. In the fourth, he put runners on the corners with one out. But Hoskins grounded into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play to end their threat. Peterson shut the Phils out in his four innings of work – he struck out three and allowed three hits and two walks, throwing 32 strikes in his 58 pitches.

- He made the final out, but Nimmo continued his hot start to the season with a pair of hits.

Opening Day starter Tylor Megill will take the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. in Philadelphia, as the Phillies will return with former Met Zack Wheeler.