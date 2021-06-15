Mets takeaways from Monday's 5-2 win over Cubs, including David Peterson's six scoreless innings

Mets David Peterson white uniform 5/24

The Mets opened up their four-game set against the Chicago Cubs with a 5-2 win on Monday.

Here are the takeaways

1. In maybe the most important start of his young career, David Peterson more than delivered. After allowing nine earned runs in his previous two starts (three innings), Peterson faced the minimum through 15 batters (a walk and hit were negated by a double play and a pick-off), and shut the Cubs down in his six scoreless innings. In all, he allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out three, facing just 19 batters on the evening.

2. James McCann continued his hot hitting, getting the Mets on the board with a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning. Jonathan Villar followed with a two-run double to give the Mets a 3-0 lead.

3. In the fifth inning, Dominic Smith blasted a solo home run into the batters’ eye to make it 4-0 Mets. Brandon Drury added an RBI single of his own in the sixth give the Mets a five-run lead.

4. Trevor May entered the game in the seventh, and allowed back-to-back solo home runs to Anthony Rizzo and Patrick Wisdom to cut the lead to 5-2. Aaron Loup entered the game afterwards and retired all four batters he faced to keep the Mets' lead to three runs entering the bottom of the ninth.

Edwin Diaz's trumpets sounded in the ninth inning, and the righty struck out the side to preserve the victory.

5. The Mets only recorded five hits on the night, but did walk eight times.



Highlights

What's next

Taijuan Walker looks to keep up his hot stretch as he takes the bump Tuesday against the Cubs, who will return with Alec Mills, at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.