Mets Takeaways from Monday's 4-2 Game 1 win over Braves, including another clean Jacob deGrom start

Jacob deGrom home whites side view 6/21

Dom Smith's three-RBI double made the difference as the Mets picked up the 4-2 Game 1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Here's a few takeaways from the game:

1. Jacob deGrom returned and made a full start this time around, pitching another five stellar innings in the first game of Monday's double header. He struck out Ronald Acuna Jr. in the first at-bat of the game and proceeded to strikeout five more batters on the day.

He allowed just one hit and two walks over 70 pitches, and lowered his ERA to 0.50 after not allowing a run.

2. The Mets gave deGrom a lead to work with early after Jonathan Villar scored from third on a wild pitch by Kyle Muller in the first inning. Muller threw another wild pitch in the second inning that advanced runners to second and third, but the Mets couldn't capitalize and score in that frame.

3. Both starting pitchers were checked by the umpires after their first three outs as a part of MLB's new foreign substance rule. DeGrom was checked again after the top of the fifth before his day was finished.

4. Tomas Nido was hit in the wrist by a 92-mph sinker and was visibly shaken up afterwards. He was checked on by a trainer and Luis Rojas, but stayed in and finished the inning. But James McCann finished the game off at catcher.

5. Dom Smith opened the game up with a two-out, bases-loaded double to right in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 4-0 game. But, the Braves responded with a two-run shot in the top of the sixth by Ozzie Albies off Seth Lugo to cut the lead down to two.

6. Edwin Diaz pitched a clean final inning to help the Mets grab the Game 1 win over the Braves and give deGrom his seventh decision of the season.

Jeff McNeil went 1-of-1 in his pinch hit return effort from the IL and scored a run as well.

Highlights:

What's Next:

The Mets and Braves run it back at Citi Field for Game 2 of this doubleheader starting at 8:10 p.m.