Mets takeaways from game two win over Giants, including Max Scherzer's dominant Citi Field debut

Mets Eduardo Escobar rounding 3rd blue jersey

After taking game one in extra innings, the Mets took the nightcap against the Giants, 3-1, to sweep Tuesday's doubleheader.

Here are some key takeaways ...

- Making his first start at Citi Field as a Met, Max Scherzer got off to a strong start, striking out the first two batters he faced. He was clearly locked in early, striking out four hitters across his first two perfect innings. Scherzer didn’t allow a baserunner until a two-out walk to Curt Casali in the third, but he quickly got a flyout to left to end the inning.

- The Mets struck first in the bottom of the third. Francisco Lindor, who had two hits in the first game, doubled off of Logan Webb to get things started. Later in the inning, with runners on the corners, Eduardo Escobar pulled a double into right, scoring both runners to make it a 2-0 game. Next up, Dom Smith singled to center to make it a three-run Mets lead.

- Scherzer's dominance continued into the fifth, with Lindor making a nice play up the middle to get Brandon Crawford at first. In the sixth, with the crowd roaring, Scherzer gave up a pair of two-out walks, and Darin Ruf broke through with the first Giants' hit of the game, an RBI single to left. He got out of the inning and went on to pitch the seventh, recording his 10th strikeout of the night to end the inning.

Scherzer's night ended there, as he went seven innings, allowing one earned run on one hit, striking out 10 and walking three.

- Following Scherzer's dominant outing, Drew Smith pitched the eighth for the Mets. Mike Yastrzemski hit a flyball to the warning track in right that would have tied the game if it went out, but Smith got out of the inning unscathed.

After Edwin Diaz pitched in game one, Trevor May was called upon to close things out in the ninth. May was able to seal it, with a brilliant play from Lindor behind him, to shut the door on the doubleheader sweep.

- Brandon Nimmo, making his first start since coming off the COVID IL, went 0-for-3 with a strikeout, but he did walk once to get on base.

Story continues

Highlights

What's next

The Mets and Giants continue their four-game series on Wednesday, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m on SNY.

Chris Bassitt will take the mound against Giants lefty Carlos Rodon.