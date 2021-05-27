Mets takeaways from game two 4-2 win over Rockies, including another Jose Peraza game-winning RBI

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Morik
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jose Peraza rounds bases after HR home whites close shot
Jose Peraza rounds bases after HR home whites close shot

The Mets completed their sweep of the Rockies, taking down Colorado 4-2 in the second game.

Here are the takeaways...

1. Joey Lucchesi walked the first two batters he faced, but retired the next three batters, along with the help of a running catch by Billy McKinney to end the Rockies’ threat. Lucchesi wound up retiring nine in a row before struggling again in the fourth inning. He put two men on with two outs, and was relieved after 70 pitches.

Drew Smith relieved Lucchesi, and allowed an RBI single to Connor Joe, with the run being charged to Lucchesi. In all, the lefty tossed 3.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out two.

2. The Mets returned by putting their first two batters on base. With runners on the scoring, McKinney grounded into a double play, but the Mets got on the board.

3. The Mets loaded the bases with one out in the fourth inning. Patrick Mazeika struck out, but Jose Peraza, whose home run in game one was the only offense the Mets needed in that win, found a hole to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

In the sixth inning, Peraza walked with the bases loaded to give the Mets a 3-1 lead. Peraza was responsible for all three RBI in the doubleheader.

4. Aaron Loup and Jeurys Familia combined for two shutout innings to hold the Mets' lead.

Robert Gsellman struggled in his effort to close out the game, allowing a run on one hit and a hit batsman. The Mets brought in Jacob Barnes with two outs and the tying run at the plate, and he induced a flyout to Ryan McMahon to end the ballgame.

5. The Mets got some big insurance in the sixth inning with two bases loaded walks - the aforementioned one by Peraza, and another by Brandon Drury.

6. Cameron Maybin is now 0-for-26 to start his Mets tenure, despite some bad luck in the second game. Nonetheless, that is tied for the longest 0-for to start a Mets tenure in franchise history (Charley Smith, 1964).

7. The Rockies removed Trevor Story from the game “as a precaution for arm tightness,” the team announced.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets will welcome the Atlanta Braves to Queens for a three-game set beginning Friday night at 7:10 p.m. on SNY. The Mets' starter is TBD, but Ian Anderson will take the bump for the Braves.

Recommended Stories

  • Why the Mets farm system has a bright future and is on the right path for success | Mets Prospective Extra

    Mets Director of Player Development Jeremy Barnes explains in this extra content from Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, why the future is bright for the Mets farm system. Barnes also discusses the strengths of their development and what their goals are moving forward in implementing the right tools to become the best player development department in all of baseball.

  • Edwin Diaz on what it means to represent Puerto Rico in MLB | Hispanic Heritage

    On Hispanic Heritage presented by Verizon, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz explains what the game of baseball means to those living in Puerto Rico, what it means to represent Puerto Rico in the major leagues, and how special it is to be able to provide for his family playing the game he loves. Watch more Hispanic Heritage: https://sny.tv/shows/hispanic-heritage About Hispanic Heritage: "Hispanic Heritage," presented by Verizon, features Mets closer Edwin Diaz, manager Luis Rojas, and other Mets players as their share their unique experiences growing up in Hispanic households. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • 'They're still here': Minor-league teams who faced extinction are back but not the same

    Major League Baseball contracted the minors since games were last played in 2019. Now, as they return, teams and players look quite different.

  • Mets vs Rockies Highlights: Stellar defense and a Peraza home run help the Mets claim a 1-0 victory in the first of their double header

    Marcus Stroman threw 6 scoreless innings backed up by some stellar defense to help secure the shutout victory for the Mets in their first game of New York's Thursday doubleheader. Jose Peraza's solo home run in the third scored the game's only run.

  • Mets vs Rockies: Marcus Stroman on making great defensive plays off the mound: ‘I love it’ | Mets Post Game

    After both a stellar defensive outing and 6 shutout innings on the mound, Marcus Stroman explains how fired up he gets making a great defensive stop.

  • Mets takeaways from Thursday's win over Rockies, including dominant Marcus Stroman

    The Mets beat the Rockies in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Thursday at Citi Field.

  • 'What did you expect?' Joe West booed as he sets record with his 5,376th game as an umpire

    The emotional tributes poured out Tuesday night as major league umpire Joe West called his record 5,376th game in Chicago.

  • Soccer-Emery urges Villarreal to break another barrier in Europa League final

    Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes the Europa League final against Manchester United is an opportunity for his side to assert themselves among the top teams on the continent, urging them to take the final step of winning a major trophy. "We've broken down the barrier of semi-finals in Europe and we feel proud of that but we feel a responsibility to take another step, because we want to keep breaking down barriers," Emery told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game. Hailing from a town of 50,000 people, Villarreal were an unknown entity in Spain until getting promoted to La Liga for the first time in 1998 and have since consolidated their position among the top teams in the country.

  • NFL-All-time scoring leader Vinatieri to retire after 24 seasons

    The four-times Super Bowl champion, who started his career with the New England Patriots in 1996 before moving to the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, scored 2,673 points including 29 game-winning kicks -- two of which came at Super Bowls. No kicker has more Super Bowl rings than Vinatieri, who won it three time with the Patriots and once with the Colts.

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson wins NBA Sixth Man honor

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won the Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, learning of the accomplishment while sitting with teammate Joe Ingles during a TNT interview. The two carved out a spot in league history, too, marking the first one-two finish by teammates in Sixth Man voting. Clarkson is the first player in Jazz franchise history to win the award.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • Soccer-Villarreal win Europa League after marathon shootout victory over Man United

    GDANSK, Poland (Reuters) -Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli kept his composure to score in a nerve-shredding, seemingly never-ending shootout then denied David de Gea as his side won their first major trophy by beating Manchester United 11-10 on penalties in the Europa League final on Wednesday. After a tense encounter finished 1-1 following extra time, Argentine Rulli stepped up after every on-field player scored their spot kicks and he comfortably beat Spaniard De Gea, who finally buckled under the pressure in the unfamiliar role of taking rather than facing a penalty. In the first European final to be played in front of a crowd in two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Villarreal survived a tough second half before going on to edge the longest shootout in any European final.

  • Tom Brady pays tribute to Adam Vinatieri with ultimate compliment

    Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady paid newly retired kicker Adam Vinatieri the ultimate compliment in an Instagram story post Thursday.

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]

  • Watch: Media gets first look at Tim Tebow doing TE drills with Jags

    The local media finally got a glimpse of Tim Tebow working out at his new position with the Jags.

  • Javy Baez fools Pirates into the dumbest baseball play of the season

    Javier Baez baited the Pirates into making one of the dumbest plays ever.

  • UEFA Champions League: How to watch Manchester City – Chelsea, odds, picks

    The UEFA Champions League final takes center stage and here are predictions, betting odds, live updates and everything you need to know.

  • Cardinals manager Mike Shildt upset about reliever having to change hat when real cheating is going on

    St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says pitchers cheating is "baseball's dirty little secret," but Giovanny Gallegos' sunscreen wasn't it.

  • Philadelphia 76ers bans season-ticket holder for Russell Westbrook popcorn incident

    The 76ers have revoked the fan's season ticket membership and the fan is banned indefinitely from future Wells Fargo Center events.