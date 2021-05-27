Mets takeaways from game two 4-2 win over Rockies, including another Jose Peraza game-winning RBI

Jose Peraza rounds bases after HR home whites close shot

The Mets completed their sweep of the Rockies, taking down Colorado 4-2 in the second game.

Here are the takeaways...

1. Joey Lucchesi walked the first two batters he faced, but retired the next three batters, along with the help of a running catch by Billy McKinney to end the Rockies’ threat. Lucchesi wound up retiring nine in a row before struggling again in the fourth inning. He put two men on with two outs, and was relieved after 70 pitches.

Drew Smith relieved Lucchesi, and allowed an RBI single to Connor Joe, with the run being charged to Lucchesi. In all, the lefty tossed 3.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out two.

2. The Mets returned by putting their first two batters on base. With runners on the scoring, McKinney grounded into a double play, but the Mets got on the board.

3. The Mets loaded the bases with one out in the fourth inning. Patrick Mazeika struck out, but Jose Peraza, whose home run in game one was the only offense the Mets needed in that win, found a hole to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

In the sixth inning, Peraza walked with the bases loaded to give the Mets a 3-1 lead. Peraza was responsible for all three RBI in the doubleheader.

4. Aaron Loup and Jeurys Familia combined for two shutout innings to hold the Mets' lead.

Robert Gsellman struggled in his effort to close out the game, allowing a run on one hit and a hit batsman. The Mets brought in Jacob Barnes with two outs and the tying run at the plate, and he induced a flyout to Ryan McMahon to end the ballgame.

5. The Mets got some big insurance in the sixth inning with two bases loaded walks - the aforementioned one by Peraza, and another by Brandon Drury.

6. Cameron Maybin is now 0-for-26 to start his Mets tenure, despite some bad luck in the second game. Nonetheless, that is tied for the longest 0-for to start a Mets tenure in franchise history (Charley Smith, 1964).



7. The Rockies removed Trevor Story from the game “as a precaution for arm tightness,” the team announced.

What's next

The Mets will welcome the Atlanta Braves to Queens for a three-game set beginning Friday night at 7:10 p.m. on SNY. The Mets' starter is TBD, but Ian Anderson will take the bump for the Braves.