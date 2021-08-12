Mets takeaways in game one win over Nationals, including another clutch Brandon Drury hit

Brandon Drury home run follow-through home uniform

The Mets trailed by three runs on three occasions, but clawed back to an 8-7 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon.

Here are the takeaways...

1. On Tuesday night, Carlos Carrasco gave up a three-run home run to Juan Soto that gave the Nats a 3-0 lead. Dominic Smith added an RBI double in the bottom of the inning, and the game was suspended with Washington up 3-1 in the top of the second.

2. Rich Hill took the ball “in relief,” but allowed a double that was misplayed by Smith that scored Riley Adams from first base and give the Nats a 4-1 lead.

3. In the third, Jeff McNeil drove in Brandon Nimmo, who led off the inning with a double. The Mets then had runners on second and third with one out for Michael Conforto. He grounded out, but drove in a run to cut the deficit to a run. Then, J.D. Davis tied the game with a double.

4. The Nats came right back though, as Luis Garcia drove in two with a double in the right-center field gap. That prompted Luis Rojas to bring in Jeurys Familia, who allowed an RBI single to Riley Adams.

5. But the Mets chipped away throughout the remainder of the afternoon. Conforto got the Mets back to within two with an RBI single. In the seventh, Pete Alonso just missed a two-run home run by about a foot, but his double drove in Nimmo and made it a 7-6 game. He was left stranded, but the Mets kept it going in the eighth. Davis doubled to lead off the eighth. Jonathan Villar looked to sacrifice him over, but he got a gift in a throwing error by Mason Thompson that went way passed first base, and Davis scored to make it a 7-7 game, as Villar went to second. Villar was moved over on a groundout, and the always clutch Brandon Drury drove him in on a bloop single to give the Mets their first lead of the game after training by three runs on three separate occasions. It was also their first lead in 43 innings.

6. Just about 24 hours after Soto's first inning three-run home run, Edwin Diaz shut the Nationals down in order, preserving the victory.

Mets relievers were great in this one - although Familia did allow an RBI, the run was charged to Hill. So Familia, Miguel Castro, Drew Smith, Trevor May, and Diaz each tossed a scoreless inning in relief.

7. After an 0-for-21 slide, Alonso went 3-for-5 with two doubles - it was his fourth three-hit game of the season.

The nightcap will not start on time due to weather, but Marcus Stroman will be on the mound for New York against Andres Machado.