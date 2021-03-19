Mets takeaways from Friday's win, including Francisco Lindor's grand slam
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 8-5, on Friday in Port St. Lucie.
Here are the takeaways...
Francisco Lindor hit a long grand slam to right field in the fourth inning and finished 2-for-4. He is hitting .310 this spring.
Taijuan Walker allowed just one hit and one walk in four scoreless innings while striking out three.
Pete Alonso continued to knock the cover off the ball, smacking an RBI double to left center field in the first inning. Alonso finished 1-for-3 and is hitting .400 this spring.
Jerry Blevins tossed a perfect inning in relief, but Corey Oswalt's day was not as enjoyable. Oswalt, whose day consisted of two different stints, allowed five runs on five hits (including two home runs) in 2.2 innings.
Jeff McNeil was hit by a pitch three times, and was especially furious after the final one, which hit him in the foot in the seventh inning.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Mets are off on Saturday.
They travel to play the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m., with Jacob deGrom expected to get the start.