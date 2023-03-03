Mets takeaways from Friday's game against Nationals, including Max Scherzer's bizarre start and another Ronny Mauricio hit

Max Scherzer / Rich Storry - USA TODAY Sports

The Mets lost to the Washington Nationals, 11-6, on Friday afternoon as their spring training slate continued.

Here are the takeaways...

- Max Scherzer had a nine-pitch first inning and retired the first six batters he faced, as his fastball reached 96 mph. Then, things got crazy.

In the third inning, Scherzer allowed his first hit on a tapper to third base where Eduardo Escobar was playing far off the bag. Soon after, Scherzer committed a balk, Luis Guillorme made an error, and a pitch clock violation (that Scherzer disagreed with) negated a double play. The Nats had a 1-0 lead with two outs when things got out of hand, with Scherzer allowing a few hits (including a two-run homer), Guillorme making another error, and reliever David Griffin letting the roof cave in.

Because of the above weirdness, Scherzer's final line looked like this: 2.2 innings pitched, five hits, seven runs (none earned), no walks, one strikeout. His ERA for the spring is 1.93.

- Francisco Alvarez entered to catch in the seventh inning for what was his first action behind the plate this spring. He struck out swinging in his only plate appearance.

- Ronny Mauricio chopped an excuse-me double down the third base line in his only at-bat.

- Brett Baty struck out swinging on a 97 mph fastball in his first at-bat and lined out to shortstop in his second and final at-bat.



- Edwin Diaz gave up one run in his inning of work, issuing a walk and allowing one hit.

- Jeff McNeil stroked a two-run single, Jose Peraza drilled a two-run homer, and Tomas Nido hit a solo shot.

- John Curtiss, in the running for one of the final spots in the bullpen, fired a perfect frame, striking out one.



- Adam Ottavino tossed a perfect inning as his ERA for the spring remained at 0.00.

Highlights



What's next

The Mets travel to face the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.