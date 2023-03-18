Mets takeaways from Friday's game against Marlins, including Carlos Carrasco's strong start, Brandon Nimmo's injury

Mar 17, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Clover Park. / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 in Friday night's exhibition game.

Here are the takeaways...

- Carlos Carrasco issued a leadoff walk to Garrett Hampson, who then stole second base. Carrasco then recorded two quick outs, but let up a double to Jerar Encarnacion that gave the Marlins a 1-0 lead. The veteran right-hander recorded three strikeouts in the second, tossed a 1-2-3 third, and then struck out the side again in the fourth inning.

Carrasco's outing ended after four strong innings, as he struck out seven, walked one, and allowed just one run on two hits.

- With one away in the bottom of the first, Starling Marte reached first on a fielding error by 2B Alex De Goti and then got a nice jump to steal second with ease. However, he was left stranded as Danny Mendick struck out and Daniel Vogelbach grounded out.

- Brandon Nimmo hit a triple to right with one out in the bottom of the third, and then scored on a wild pitch to make it a 1-1 game. New York's bats woke up in the bottom of the fourth, as Vogelbach singled, Mark Canha doubled, and after Darin Ruf reached first on catcher interference, Luis Guillorme cleared the bases with a three-run double to put the Mets up 4-1.

After two straight walks to load the bases again, Nimmo drove in a run on a walk. Marte then made it 6-1 on a sacrifice fly. Nimmo injured himself sliding awkwardly into second and needed to be helped off the field. The Mets later announced that he left the game with right ankle soreness and will undergo imaging Saturday.

- Francisco Alvarez got the start at catcher and went 0-for-2 at the plate with a walk and two strikeouts. Coming off the bench, Brett Baty went 1-for-1 with a single, Mark Vientos went 0-for-1 with a walk, and Ronny Mauricio went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.

- Stephen Nogosek tossed 1.1 innings of relief, allowing just one hit and striking out one. John Curtiss didn't allow a hit and walked one in his lone inning of work.

Highlights

What’s Next

The Mets will hit the road and take on the Houston Astros on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

