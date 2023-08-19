Mets takeaways from Friday's 7-1 win over Cardinals, including Joey Lucchesi's impressive outing

New York Mets starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi (47) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets took it to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night on the back of two home runs and won 7-1.

Here are the takeaways...

- Brandon Nimmo got the Mets on the board in the top of the first inning with a leadoff home run that extended his hitting streak to 10 games. The solo shot also gives him 18 home runs on the season which is a new career high.

- The early run turned out to be enough for starter Joey Lucchesi who looked sharp in his first start since May 13 against the Washington Nationals as the lefty carved through the Cardinals’ starting nine. He went 5.2 innings and allowed no runs on four hits, two walks and struck out five in St. Louis’ predominantly right-handed hitting lineup.

- Lucchesi did find trouble in the first inning after two walks and a single loaded the bases, but he struck out Jordan Walker on a curveball to end the threat. After that, the 30-year-old retired 11 straight batters. The hit that broke his streak came off the bat of rookie Masyn Winn who nubbed an infield single to third base for his first career hit.

- Lucchesi struck out the next batter to end the frame, but the milestone hit came with some controversy as Pete Alonso unknowingly threw the ball into the stands instead of throwing it to the Cardinals dugout for the team to authenticate. St. Louis was able to retrieve the ball from the fan soon after.

- Pitching into the sixth inning for just the third time this season (six starts), Lucchesi wasn’t able to finish the job, exiting the game with runners on second and third and two outs after Tyler O’Neill’s double. Phil Bickford came on for relief and after walking Walker on a borderline call, the righty struck out pinch-hitter Alec Burleson on three pitches and escaped the inning unscathed.

- Still a close game headed to the seventh inning, the Amazins’ poured it on with a five-run inning that broke the game wide open. After loading the bases with nobody out, Francisco Lindor drove in a run with a force out at second base before Francisco Alvarez drove in another with a single. The big hit of the inning came off the bat of Jeff McNeil who hit a three-run bomb, just his sixth of the season, that gave New York a 7-0 lead.

- McNeil finished 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI while Nimmo finished 3-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored. Lindor, Tim Locastro and Rafael Ortega also had multi-hit games on the night.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets and Cardinals continue their four-game weekend series on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

RHP Kodai Senga (9-6, 3.30 ERA) goes for New York, opposed by RHP Miles Mikolas (6-8, 4.27 ERA).