Mets takeaways from Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to Dodgers, including an inspired comeback falling short

The Mets battled back from four runs down in the seventh, but the Dodgers came away with a 6-5 win in 10 innings.

Here are a few takeaways...

- Tylor Megill allowed a one-out double to right from Max Muncy in the first inning, and after striking out Will Smith, he let up another double to Corey Seager as the Dodgers went up 1-0. Megill would then strike out AJ Pollock to end the side.

- Trea Turner singled to leadoff the third inning, and advanced to third base on Muncy's single through the shift. Smith then hit a sacrifice fly to left field off Megill, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead. Brandon Nimmo got the Mets first hit off Julio Urias with two outs in the bottom of the third, but Pete Alonso struck out to end the inning.

- Cody Bellinger singled off Megill with one out in the fourth inning. The rookie pitcher then walked former Met Billy McKinney and then hit Urias to load the bases. Turner flied out to deep center, allowing Bellinger to score from third to make it 3-0. Megill got Muncy to ground out into the shift to escape the jam.

- Megill's night came to an end after 5.0 IP, allowing three earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk over 92 pitches. Dominic Smith came in to pinch-hit for Megill in the fifth with runners on first and second with one out, but struck out on a high fastball from the lefty Urias. Nimmo flied out to left field to end the Mets first scoring chance of the night.

- Drew Smith allowed a leadoff double to Chris Taylor in the sixth inning, and after striking out Bellinger, the throw from James McCann back to Smith went off his glove and allowed Taylor to move to third. McKinney hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Taylor as the Dodgers took a 4-0 lead.

- Michael Conforto came in to pinch-hit with two outs in the seventh inning, and drilled a double down the right field line, staring what proved to be a four-run, two-out rally. Smith hit a soft single to center field, scoring Conforto and making it a 4-1 game. Nimmo drew a walk to get Alonso up to the plate with two on base, but after a wild pitch to move the runners up, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opted to intentionally walk Alonso to load the bases.

- Jeff McNeil hit a bloop single to center that scored two, as the Mets trailed 4-3. Blake Treinen then came in for relief, but a Will Smith passed ball allowed Alonso to score and tie the game at 4-4, sending the Citi Field crowd into a frenzy.

- With the game still tied in the ninth inning, the Mets turned to Edwin Diaz, making Friday his third consecutive day with an appearance. He allowed a leadoff walk to McKinney and balked him to second base. With two outs and a base open, the Mets elected to pitch to Muncy, and Diaz struck him out to end the inning.

- After the Mets failed to score in the bottom of the ninth, Smith led off the top of the 10th with a two-run homer off of Jeurys Familia to put the Dodgers up 6-4. Like Diaz, Familia was pitching on a third-straight day, and the Dodgers jumped on him in the 10th.

In the bottom of the 10th, Jonathan Villar forced in Alonso on a groundout to make it a one-run game, but that's as close as the Mets would get.

What's next

The Mets continue their three-game series against the Dodgers on Saturday at Citi Field at 7:10 p.m.

Taijuan Walker gets the start for the Mets, opposed by Walker Buehler for Los Angeles.