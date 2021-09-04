Mets takeaways from Friday's 6-2 win over Nationals, including clutch hitting in four-run 10th inning

Pete Alonso smiling at third base road uniform

The Mets blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth but battled back for a 6-2 win in 10 innings against the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

Here are some key takeaways ...

1. In the bottom of the ninth, Edwin Diaz allowed a solo home run to Juan Soto to start the inning, immediately cutting the Mets' lead in half. After walking Ryan Zimmerman (who was pinch-run for by Andrew Stevenson), Diaz allowed a double to Riley Adams just out of the reach of Brandon Nimmo, and Stevenson came all the way around to score, crashing into and injuring Chance Sisco, tying the game in the process.

But Diaz buckled down and recorded the final two outs to strand the runner at third and send the game to extras.

2. In the bottom of the 10th, Pete Alonso dunked a single into center to score the free runner Francisco Lindor and put the Mets ahead. Later in the inning, Kevin Pillar ripped a double down the left field line to score two more and put the Mets up by three.

For good measure, Jonathan Villar singled up the middle for his fourth hit of the night, making it a 6-2 game heading into the bottom of the inning.

3. The Mets struck first in the second inning. After Javier Baez hustled into second on a double, he came in to score on a Michael Conforto single that deflected off of pitcher Sean Nolin and into center field. Nolin was okay, but the damage was done as the Mets took a 1-0 lead.

4. The Mets added another run in the third on an improbable Alonso triple. Alonso blooped a ball into shallow right and it just kept slicing away from Soto, who couldn’t make the grab and had the ball bounce past him. Nimmo was able to score all the way from first to make it a 2-0 game.

5. Rich Hill did a tremendous job of keeping the Nats’ lineup off balance through the first four innings. The veteran lefty allowed just two hits through his first four scoreless innings, striking out a pair without a walk.

Hill walked Adams in the fifth, and a Luis Garcia double put runners at second and third with two outs in a two-run game. Top prospect Keibert Ruiz pinch-hit for Nolin, but he popped out to second to end the threat.

Hill was fantastic all night long. He pitched his longest outing in a Mets uniform, going 6.0 scoreless frames. He allowed just three hits and struck out four while walking two.



6. Behind Hill's six shutout innings, Seth Lugo pitched a scoreless seventh, and Aaron Loup followed suit in the eighth. Diaz surrendered the lead in the ninth, but Jeurys Familia was able to close things outs in the 10th.



The Mets and Nats play a split doubleheader on Saturday, with Marcus Stroman facing Erick Fedde in game one at 1:05 p.m. on SNY.

Game two is scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m. on SNY. Tylor Megill will get the start for the Mets, while the Nats have not announced a starter.