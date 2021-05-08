Mets takeaways from Friday's 5-4 walk-off win over D-Backs, including Francisco Lindor's first Citi Field homer

Francisco Lindor watches his first Citi Field home run white uniform

The Mets started their five-game homestand with a wild 5-4 10-inning win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Here are some key takeaways ...

- David Peterson found himself in an early jam in the second inning. After allowing singles to Pavin Smith and Josh Rojas, Peterson walked opposing pitcher Zac Gallen to load the bases with two outs. With his command a bit all over the place, Peterson then hit Tim Locastro with a changeup to force in the first run of the game. After Carson Kelly worked a full count, Peterson walked him as well to make it a 2-0 game.

Peterson then walked Christian Walker to force in Arizona’s third run, and that would be it for the lefty after 55 pitches in 1.2 innings. Robert Gsellman came into the game with the bases still loaded. Eduardo Escobar fouled out on a great catch by James McCann to end the inning, but the damage was done. Peterson allowed three earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts, three walks and a hit batter. It was the last thing the Mets needed from Peterson, as the bullpen could likely be needed in length Saturday.

- Like Peterson, Gsellman found himself in trouble with the bottom of the D-Backs order, as he allowed three straight singles in the third inning to load the bases. Gallen once again put up a great at-bat, as he bounced into a fielder’s choice to make it a 4-0 game. Francisco Lindor made a nice play to get the out at second, but Jeff McNeil’s throw to first was too late.

Gsellman wasn’t exactly sharp, but he got the job done, going 2.1 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits with one walk.

- Lindor recorded an infield hit in the bottom of the third – his second hit in three at-bats – and was able to reach second on a throwing error by Asdrubal Cabrera. Michael Conforto made the D-Backs pay for the mistake, hitting a single up the middle to bring Lindor home and put the Mets on the board at 4-1.

- The Mets got another run back in the bottom of the sixth. After Pete Alonso walked and moved to second on a fielder’s choice, Jonathan Villar singled into center to bring Alonso home and make it a 4-2 game.

- In the bottom of the seventh, Lindor provided his biggest moment as a Met yet, smacking a two-run shot to left field off of Caleb Smith, tying the game 4-4 and causing the Citi Field crowd to erupt.



- The game stayed tied into the top of the ninth. Edwin Diaz allowed what looked to be an extra-base hit to Cabrera, but Conforto gunned him down at second to erase what would have been a leadoff baserunner. Diaz then retired the next two hitters in order. In the bottom of the ninth, McNeil led off with a single to left, Lindor tried to bunt him over, but McNeil was out at second. The Mets went down without a run, and the game went to extras.

- In the bottom of the tenth (after Aaron Loup threw a scoreless inning), the D-Backs intentionally walked Dom Smith to give the Mets runners at first and second. Kevin Pillar then hit a sac fly to move Alonso to third. Arizona then intentionally walked Villar to load the bases for Patrick Mazeika. He played the role of hero, as he hit a slow roller in front of the plate to drive in Alonso and end the game.

The Mets and D-backs continue their three-game set on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY. Joey Lucchesi is likely to get the start for the Mets against Arizona's Merrill Kelly.