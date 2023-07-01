Mets takeaways from Friday's 5-4 loss to Giants, including David Robertson's rare stumble

Jun 30, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher David Robertson (30) reacts during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mets RHP David Robertson had a costly, uncharacteristic relief appearance for New York in Friday's 5-4 series-opening loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Four things to know from Friday's game

1. The Mets could have used another inning from Carlos Carrasco, who was solid but lasted only five frames after throwing 56 strikes on 92 pitches. Fortunately for Carrasco, relievers Jeff Brigham and Brooks Raley followed with a combined two innings of clean baseball upon entering in the sixth and seventh.

The right-handed starter lowered his ERA to 5.94 as he allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six and walking three, but put New York's shaky bullpen in a vulnerable spot entering the game's final four innings.

The Giants got to Carrasco on Brandon Crawford's second-inning RBI single and former Met Wilmer Flores' fifth-inning solo shot. The Mets entered the bottom of the fifth tied 2-2.

2. Jeff McNeil delivered with two RBI doubles. Batting third, McNeil came through when hitters before him at the top of the lineup got on base.

McNeil put the Mets ahead 1-0 in the first inning with a nice piece of hitting, slapping Alex Cobb's outside-corner pitch down the left-field line and scoring a hustling Francisco Lindor -- who singled one at-bat before McNeil -- from first base.

Four frames later, McNeil punched a similar pitch and location by Cobb down the same line with Brandon Nimmo on first base after Crawford misplayed a fly ball into shallow left-center field. A fan wearing a Giants jersey touched the ball, which bounced off the dirt and up into the direction of the seats but fell back into play.

Despite the Giants' challenge, the ruling on the field -- a fan-interference double, which awarded Nimmo home -- stood. The Mets took a 3-2 lead, and McNeil -- slashing .259/.334/.334 with three home runs and 23 RBI through 81 games this season -- was a big reason why New York appeared to be primed for a series-opening win.

3. Tommy Pham continued to show why the Mets have played him over Mark Canha, producing a three-hit night that included a solo home run in the sixth inning. Pham, batting sixth and starting in left field, blasted Taylor Rodgers' hanging 2-2 offering deep down the left-field line and off the middle deck to extend the Mets' lead to 4-2.

The Mets have been struggling, but Pham remains a bright spot. He is slashing .280/.348/.509 with nine home runs and 32 RBI through his first 61 games in New York.

4. Robertson replaced Raley in the eighth inning and fanned Flores before a throwing error charged to Pete Alonso put Joc Pederson on first base. Former Met J.D. Davis walked and, in the next at-bat, Patrick Bailey made Robertson pay by turning a hanging knuckle into a three-run home run to center field.

Robertson entered with a 1.54 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 10.5 K/9. The rare miss came at a time where the Mets, who fall to 10 games under .500, badly needed a victory that was within reach.

What's next

The Mets (36-46) and Giants (46-36) continue their three-game series Saturday at Citi Field.

New York RHP Justin Verlander (2-4, 4.11 ERA) and San Francisco RHP Anthony DeSclafani (4-7, 4.28 ERA) are the probable pitchers for the 4:10 p.m. start.