Mets takeaways from Friday's 5-2 loss to Twins, including bullpen and offense not coming through for Kodai Senga

Sep 8, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. / Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kodai Senga had another quality start but the Mets' bullpen, offense could not come through as New York fell 5-2 to the Twins on Friday night in Minnesota.

Here are the takeaways…

-Senga struggled early on Friday against the Twins, giving up a run on a hit and two walks but would get out of further damage in the first inning. The rookie would settle down until the fourth inning when he gave up a leadoff solo homer to Carlos Correa to tie the game at 2-2 and left fielder Tim Locastro made an unbelievable diving catch to keep the Twins from causing further damage.

Senga would pitch into trouble in the fifth inning after the first two batters reached, but a clutch double-play helped him get through that inning.

The Mets rookie went six innings while giving up two runs on four hits and four walks. He also struck out five batters. Friday was the first time since June 10 (14 starts) where Senga walked more than three.

Senga also moved up the Mets’ rookie strikeouts record for a season. After Friday, Senga sits at 181 strikeouts this season, trailing only Dwight Gooden’s 276 in 1984.

-Franciso Lindor gave the Mets the lead with a ground-rule double in the fourth after a Francisco Alvarez walk and Pete Alonso double. Lindor’s hit put the Mets ahead 2-1.

The Mets would not score another run. In fact, the offense would have just four hits, three walks while leaving three runners on base and going 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos and Brett Baty went a combined 0-for-10 with six strikeouts.

-Minnesota would take the lead after they got into the Mets bullpen in the seventh inning. After a leadoff walk and single, allowed by Sean Reid-Foley, Andrew Stevenson would steal third base and Willi Castro stole second but Alvarez would throw it into the outfield, which allowed Stevenson to score on the error.

The Twins would add another run when Royce Lewis hit a two-out double to put Minnesota up 4-2. A Max Kepler single would push that lead to 5-2, this time off of Grant Hartwig who came in to try and end the seventh for Reid-Foley.

Correa, who had an agreement to join the Mets in the offseason, showed why owner Steve Cohen and the organization wanted to add the shortstop to their lineup. He finished 2-for-3 with a walk and that home run.

Highlights





What’s next

The Mets continue their three-game series with the Twins on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m.

Tylor Megill (7-7, 5.29 ERA) will be on the mound for the Mets and he’ll go up against RHP George Kirby (10-8, 3.28 ERA).



