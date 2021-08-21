Mets takeaways from Friday's 3-2 loss to Dodgers, including an eighth-inning rally falling short

Luis Rojas with hand over his mouth Dodger Stadium

The Mets suffered their seventh loss in their last eight games, falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Friday night.

Here are some key takeaways ...

1. Trea Turner’s speed made an early impact for the Dodgers, as he led off the first inning with a double. The Dodgers then got him over with a sac fly and got him in with a Justin Turner groundout, making productive outs to take an early lead against Carlos Carrasco.

The potent Dodgers lineup got to Carrasco again in the third inning. He allowed three hits in the inning, including RBI knocks from Max Muncy and Corey Seager, to make it a 3-0 game.

But to Carrasco’s credit, he settled in and gave the Mets his longest outing of the season, pitching 5.0 innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits. He struck out six and walked only one.

2. After hitting three bullets on Thursday night, Pete Alonso was right back at it on Friday, as he sliced a Walker Buehler breaking ball over the wall in right-center for his 27th homer of the season.

3. With Buehler still on the mound in the eighth inning, the Mets started a late rally as Patrick Mazeika and Brandon Nimmo both singled to put two on with one out. A Buehler wild pitch then moved both runners into scoring position, and after Jeff McNeil was punched out on an awful called third strike, Alonso hit a slow dribbler for an infield single to score a run and make it a 3-2 game.

After Michael Conforto walked to cap off a 10-bat, the Mets had the bases loaded for J.D. Davis, but he went down looking to end the inning without any further damage.

4. The Mets bullpen had another strong night behind Carrasco. Aaron Loup, Trevor May, and Seth Lugo combined to go three perfect innings with four combined strikeouts. Mets pitchers finished the game by retiring 17 straight Dodger hitters.

5. While Alonso had two hits and two RBI, it was another overall unimpressive night for the Mets offensive. As a team, the Mets were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position, leaving six men on base. They also struck out 10 times and walked just once.

The Mets and Dodgers continue their four-game set on Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m.

Rich Hill goes for the Mets against former NL East rival Max Scherzer for the Dodgers.