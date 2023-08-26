Mets takeaways from Friday's 3-1 loss to Angels, including offense spoiling another great Kodai Senga start

Aug 25, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets offense spoiled another great outing from Kodai Senga as New York fell 3-1 to the Los Angeles Angels at Citi Field on Friday night.

Here are the takeaways…

- There was fear that Shohei Ohtani wouldn’t make this weekend’s series when the Angels announced that he had a torn UCL, but the two-way player was in the lineup in the No. 2 hole as the team’s DH.

Coming up to a chorus of cheers from the Citi Field crowd in his first at-bat and facing his former opponent in Japan, Ohtani took a walk on four pitches. In his second at-bat, Ohtani lined a double (115 mph off the bat) just out of the reach of Jeff McNeil in right.

Ohtani’s third at-bat was similar to his first with Senga carefully pitching the presumptive AL MVP. Senga walked Ohtani on five pitches but was more competitive than the first. Ohtani’s fourth at-bat -- this time against Adam Kolarek -- grounded out to first base.

Buck Showalter then intentionally walked Ohtani in his fourth at-bat to load the bases loaded with two outs, which worked out as the Mets got out of the ninth inning. Ohtani finished 1-for-2 with three walks and a run scored.

- Senga seemed a bit off to start his night. After a clean first inning, he ran into trouble in the second. He gave up back-to-back singles but worked out of it. That wasn’t the case in the third. After hitting a batter and giving up a double to Ohtani, the Angels pushed two across.

The Mets rookie settled down after that third inning as the Angels hitters could not lay off the ghost fork. Senga threw 105 pitches through 6.2 innings while giving up two runs on four hits, three walks and striking out 10. He lowered his ERA to 3.17.

- The Mets were being no-hit into the third inning when Francisco Lindor lined a solo shot just inside the left-field foul pole to put the team on the board, 2-1. He extended his hitting streak to 11 games. It was also just the 10th homer Patrick Sandoval had given up all season.

Lindor finished 1-for-3 with a walk.

- The Mets offense struggled throughout the game. It had its chances, though, in the second when the Mets got the first two batters on but couldn’t scratch across a run. After Lindor’s home run in the third, they got two runners on with two outs but Francisco Alvarez struck out to end the threat.

In the seventh, the Mets had men on first and third with no out after a Danny Mendick double and Jonathan Arauz reaching safely on an error. Tim Locastro struck out swinging before Brandon Nimmo -- hitless in his last 11 at-bats -- popped out to shallow left field but Mendick’s attempt to test Randal Grichuk’s arm failed as he was thrown out at home by a few feet.

- The Mets finished with just four hits and were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base. Pete Alonso went 0-for-1 with three walks and Alvarez finished 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts, and is now 12 for his last 90.

- The Angels added an insurance run in the ninth after a Nolan Schanuel bloop single scored Hunter Renfroe from third to put the Angels up 3-1. Sam Coonrod gave up two walks and a wild pitch in his 0.2 innings of work while Brooks Raley allowed the inherited runner to score.

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets continue their three-game series with the Angels on Saturday evening. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

Carlos Carrasco (3-7, 6.42 ERA) will be on the mound for the Mets and he’ll go up against RHP Chase Silseth (4-1, 4.00 ERA).