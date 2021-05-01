Mets takeaways from Friday's 2-1 loss to Phillies, including tempers flaring

JD Davis swinging side angle grey uni

The Mets’ hitting woes continued in a 2-1 loss to the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia that drops them to 9-11 on the season. The game featured a bench-clearing incident in the eighth inning that was incited by Philly reliever Jose Alvarado.

Takeaways from the 2-1 loss in Philadelphia…

1) How bad can it get for the Mets’ offense? They’re the lowest-scoring team in the majors, averaging fewer than three runs per game, and their failures in the clutch are becoming epic.

The Mets were already worst in the majors in hitting with runners in scoring position, and on this night they went 1-for-14 in those situations, lowering their average to .176 for the season w/RISP -- 27-for-153.

2) Marcus Stroman pitched a strong five innings, allowing only two unearned runs while racking up eight strikeouts before leaving the game after throwing only 64 pitches because of a “tight hamstring,” as revealed on Twitter by Mets’ owner Steve Cohen.

Stroman’s ERA for the season is now 1.84. The two runs he gave up scored on a strike three-passed ball with the bases loaded, when catcher James McCann appeared to be crossed up on a sinker and failed to get a glove on a catchable pitch, as it caromed off the home plate umpire’s leg, far enough for two runners to cross the plate without a play.

3) The Mets had gone 21 straight innings without scoring before breaking through in the sixth inning when Dom Smith grounded an opposite-field single through an overshift to score Pete Alonso from third base. However, with runners at first and third, McCann promptly hit into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning, allowing the Phillies to cling to a 2-1 lead.

As a result, the Mets failed to take advantage of a break earlier in the inning: with runners at first and second, no outs, third baseman Alec Bohm fielded J.D. Davis’ hot shot but because the ball stuck momentarily in the webbing of his glove, had to settle for getting an out at first on what should have been an easy double play.

4) Luis Rojas risked major second-guessing when he left Jeurys Familia in to try to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning. Familia’s control problems have become his Achilles heel in recent years, and he’d walked two runners in the inning, following an Alonso error, to load the bases with two outs. However, the gamble paid off when Familia struck out Andrew McCutchen looking at a borderline strike three at the top of the strike zone.

5) The benches cleared after Alvarado struck out Smith swinging at a 98-mph fastball to end the top of the eighth, leaving runners at second and third. Alvarado incited the flaring of tempers by jawing at Smith and gesturing toward him after the strikeout, a carryover from his appearance at Citi Field two weeks ago.

At the time Alvarado, who has control problems, plunked Michael Conforto in the back with a pitch after just missing with a previous pitch, and the Mets reacted angrily from their dugout. Smith appeared to be the most vocal, saying something that Alvarado reacted to on the mound.

On Friday night Alvarado plunked Jeff McNeil in the back, further annoying the Mets. In the bottom of the eighth Rhys Hoskins reacted angrily when Miguel Castro twice missed inside on ball three and four, and words were exchanged but nothing more came of it.

6) Francisco Lindor continued to struggle badly. He went 0-for-5 and grounded out to end the game, lowering his batting average to .189. With a runner on second base and one out in the third inning, he chased a 3-0 fastball that was high and flied out to center, an indication of how much he’s pressing to end his slump.