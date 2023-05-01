Mets Takeaways from 9-8 loss to Braves in Game 1 of doubleheader, including comeback falling just short

Sean Murphy greeted at home plate as Tomas Nido looks on / Brad Penner - USA TODAY Sports

The Mets lost to the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday afternoon at Citi Field...

Here are the takeaways...

1. The Mets chose to use Denyi Reyes as an opener instead of turning to Jose Butto (who was optioned before the game and was to be activated for the second game of the doubleheader).

It arguably would've made more sense to start Butto or Tylor Megill (the Game 2 starter) in the first game before turning to a bullpen affair, but New York opted for Reyes -- and that decision caused a snowball effect that ultimately doomed them.

Reyes was greeted rudely, giving up back-to-back hits to start his day before Sean Murphy lofted a three-run homer down the left field line. In the second inning, Reyes allowed a leadoff single to Michael Harris II before Kevin Pillar launched a two-run homer to increase Atlanta's lead to 5-1 and chase Reyes.

He wound up allowing five runs on five hits while walking one and striking out one.

2. John Curtiss replaced Reyes, and served up a mammoth home run to Ronald Acuna Jr. that reached the third deck in left field -- one of a handful of balls to go that far in the 15-year history of Citi Field.

That was the only runner Curtiss allowed as he settled in to toss two innings before giving way to Stephen Nogosek, who did yeoman's work, saving the bullpen while throwing 2.2 scoreless frames -- allowing just one hit in what was his first appearance since being activated from the IL.

Jeff Brigham was asked to pitch the seventh after getting the final out of the sixth, and was victimized by a three-run homer off the bat of Murphy -- his second three-run shot of the day -- as the Braves extended their lead to 9-5.

3. The Mets had Spencer Strider on the ropes in the first inning after falling into a 3-0 hole, and cut the lead to 3-1 almost right away thanks to a Brandon Nimmo triple and Francisco Lindor single. But with a chance to trim the lead further, Pete Alonso struck out and Jeff McNeil (pop out) and Brett Baty (strikeout) failed to capitalize with runners on second and third.

Strider wound up throwing 36 pitches in the first, and New York got to him again in the third, with Alonso smoking a three-run homer to right-center to draw the Mets within 6-4. As Strider's pitch count rose (he was at 84 pitches at the end of the frame), the Mets threatened but failed to capitalize after putting runners on the corners with no one out.



Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Starling Marte / Brad Penner - USA TODAY Sports

With the Mets down 6-4 in the sixth, Baty led off the inning with a long home run to right-center off lefty reliever Dylan Lee, who had replaced Strider after the righty threw 107 pitches in five innings. Baty's home run off the left-handed Lee was the latest reminder that the 23-year-old should be starting nearly every day at third base -- whether it's a righty or lefty on the mound.

In the seventh, a bases-loaded throwing error by Vaughn Grissom allowed to Mets to score a pair as they sliced the Braves' advantage to 9-7. But after a Baty single put the tying runs on base, Tommy Pham and Mark Canha grounded out to end the threat.

A pinch-hit solo homer by Eduardo Escobar with two outs in the ninth got the Mets within 9-8, but Baty was retired on a hard liner to right field as their comeback fell just short.

4. The Mets did not use any of their main late-inning relievers -- David Robertson, Adam Ottavino, or Drew Smith -- instead saving them for potential appearances in Game 2.

The above was made possible by Tommy Hunter firing two perfect innings with four strikeouts.



Highlights

What's next

The Mets will face the Braves later this afternoon in the second game of the doubleheader and final game of their rain-shortened three-game series.

Following Game 2, the Mets will travel to Detroit, where they'll open a three-game series against the Tigers on Tuesday night at 6:40.