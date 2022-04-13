Mets takeaways from 9-6 win over Phillies, including Pete Alonso's big day at the plate

Pete Alonso celebrates on second base after RBI double

The Mets picked up another victory against the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon, 9-6, at Citizens Bank Park.

Takeaways from the game

1) Pete Alonso put the Mets’ offense on his shoulders in this one, totaling five RBI with two RBI doubles and a three-run homer. The first double came in the top of the fourth inning, driving home Starling Marte. Next inning he did the same thing, bringing home Francisco Lindor. And in the sixth, Alonso broke the game wide open with a bomb over the right center field wall.

2) Max Scherzer labored through the first inning, issuing three walks to load the bases with just one out. But he managed to escape without any damage, and really settled in from there. He wasn’t able to get out of pressure in the bottom of the fourth when Nick Castellanos and Jean Segura were on the corners with no outs. He struck out the next two batters, but Bryson Stott (2-for-4) hit an RBI single to make it a 3-1 game.

3) Brandon Nimmo homered Tuesday night, but wanted a little more this afternoon. He launched one over the right center field wall for his second on the season and gave the Mets a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning.

4) The Phillies made things interesting in the bottom of the sixth, as Sean Reid-Foley struggled in his relief outing. Two runs came across in the inning, but it could’ve been a lot worse until Joely Rodriguez came in to shut things down with bases loaded.

5) More bullpen woes came in the seventh, too, as Rodriguez began to fall apart and Adam Ottavino couldn’t hinder more runs coming across the board. The Phils scored two more and made things a lot closer than the Mets might have liked at 8-5.

6) Edwin Diaz would come in for the ninth after the Mets made it 9-5, but would give up a solo shot to Bryce Harper to make it a three-run game. Diaz, though, shut the door by getting three straight outs from there.

Highlights

What's Next

The Mets will get the day off and finally head to Citi Field for their home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with coverage on SNY starting at 10:30 a.m. Tune in for The Franchise Forever as the Tom Seaver Statue is unveiled.

Chris Bassitt gets the ball first against Zach Davies.

