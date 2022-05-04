Mets takeaways from Wednesday's 9-2 loss to Braves, including sixth-inning meltdown

Tylor Megill pitches at home in white uniform, day game

The Mets imploded in the sixth inning, as they fell to the Atlanta Braves, 9-2, in the series finale at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon.

Takeaways from the game

1) Tylor Megill had a very solid start…until the sixth inning came around. Manager Buck Showalter opted to leave him in after five innings of work despite having 85 pitches entering the frame. But it might not have been the best idea, as the wheels fell off. His final line would read three earned on four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

2) Adam Ottavino was the real reason the wheels fell off. Yes, Megill loaded the bases there in the sixth, but Ottavino did nothing to help him out. He walked Travis d’Arnaud to bring the first run of the game across the plate, then allowed a two-run double to Adam Duvall. A wild pitch scored another and Dansby Swanson singled home a run as well.

Two more runs would come across when Trevor Williams relieved Ottavino to blow the doors open at 7-0.

3) The Mets had runners on base in this one, but couldn’t get them to come across until the bottom of the sixth when Eduardo Escobar doubled home Pete Alonso.

4) Guillermo Heredia robbed Jeff McNeil of an extra-base hit earlier in the game, and when he came up in the eighth inning, he decided to put one over the right center field wall for a two-run homer, his second of the season.

5) Williams has had a real rough go to start the season, as he now owns a 9.95 ERA in four appearances this season (6.1 innings).

6) Luis Guillorme wanted to help the run differential by launching a solo homer, his first of the season, in the bottom of the ninth to make it 9-2.

What's Next

Another Philadelphia Phillies series is up for the Mets, as they'll head to Philly to face off.

It will be Aaron Nola going against Taijuan Walker. with Thursday's first pitch on SNY and the SNY App at 6:45 p.m.

