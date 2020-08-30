Mets takeaways in 8-7 loss to Yankees, including a blown five-run lead

The Mets blew a five-run lead with two outs in the seventh inning, losing to the Yankees 8-7 in extras. >> Box score



Nine things to know from the first game of Sunday's doubleheader

1. With the Mets winning 7-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Jared Hughes struggled. After Mike Ford reached on an error, he walked Tyler Wade, hit Thairo Estrada, and allowed a two-run single to Luke Voit. That forced manager Luis Rojas to bring in Edwin Diaz. After a wild pitch cut their lead to 7-5, he allowed a game-tying, two-out, full-count, two-run home run to Aaron Hicks, which sent the game to extra innings.

2. With Michael Conforto on second base to start off extra innings, the Mets failed to bring him in, as Chad Green struck out three of the four batters he faced, only intentionally walking Robinson Cano.

3. Diaz remained in the ball game in the bottom of the eighth, and allowed the walk-off hit to Gio Urshela, who drove in Mike Tauchman, the runner on second to start the inning.

4. Rick Porcello got off to a slow start. After walking DJ LeMahieu and allowing a double to Voit, he allowed a run when Tauchman grounded out to short.

5. Dominic Smith stayed red-hot with a double to lead off the second inning. But the Mets’ struggles with runners in scoring position continued, as they grounded out to Wade three-straight times afterward and were unable to drive Smith in.

6. But the bats got going in the fourth inning - J.D. Davis, Cano, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Wilson Ramos each singled, with Alonso’s and Ramos’ each driving in a run. With a 2-1 lead and the bases loaded, Andres Gimenez popped out to Gary Sanchez, and Brandon Nimmo struck out to end their rally.

7. Smith misplayed a fly ball from Mike Ford - once it fell over his head, the game was tied at two, as Wade scored on the RBI double.

That would be the last run that Porcello would allow in his five innings of work. In all, he allowed two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out two.

8. Cano kept swinging a hot bat himself, giving the Mets a 4-2 lead with a two-out, two-run blast to the short porch that played his swing so well in his nine years as a Yankee.

9. The Mets piled on the runs in the sixth inning, as they got the bases loaded with no one out for Conforto, who drove in two runs with an opposite field double down the line to give the Mets a 6-2 lead. Ben Heller then hit Alonso with the bases loaded, bringing in the Mets’ seventh run of the afternoon.

