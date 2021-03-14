Mets takeaways from 7-5 win over Cardinals, including Michael Conforto's perfect day at the plate

Michael Conforto wearing glasses catching ball in outfield

Michael Conforto helped lead the Mets back in a 7-5 win over the Cardinals at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie on Sunday afternoon.

Takeaways from the game

1) In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Mets got the bases loaded and took advantage down two runs. After Francisco Lindor walked, Conforto singled home a run to tie the ball game. Pete Alonso added a two-run single to take the lead followed by a J.D. Davis double play that still scored a run.

2) Conforto went 3-for-3 on the day with an RBI single earlier in the game before that fifth inning explosion. He is now hitting .333 and looks solid heading into the regular season. A man with the same average is Alonso, who went 1-for-3. The Mets would love these two sluggers to start the season off just as they have in spring.

3) Luis Guillorme had a legendary at-bat against Jordan Hicks that would've been one for the record books had it not been spring training. 22 pitches were needed to decide it, with Guillorme eventually walking to first base. It was insanity as the Mets' dugout and the fans were cheering their hearts out for the lefty, who would win the battle in the end.

4) David Peterson had a little trouble in his latest start, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over four innings. He was leaving the ball up a bit and getting behind hitters, which usually doesn't result in anything good for a pitcher. But that's what spring is for, figuring out that command before the regular season. He is one of the pitchers vying for a spot in the back of the rotation.

5) Brandon Nimmo is quietly having a great spring. With another 1-for-2 performance with two runs scored, the center fielder is hitting .450 thus far.

Highlights

What's Next

The Mets are completely off tomorrow before taking on the Houston Astros at Clover Park on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m.

