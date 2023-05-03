Mets Takeaways from 6-5 loss to Tigers in Game 1 of doubleheader, including Adam Ottavino's rough eighth inning

Joey Lucchesi / Lon Horwedel - USA TODAY Sports

The Mets lost to the Tigers, 6-5, in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon in Detroit...

Here are the takeaways...

1. The Mets had a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning, but Adam Ottavino coughed it up.

Ottavino got the first out, but Starling Marte broke back on what should've been a routine pop out by Matt Vierling, allowing it to drop for a single. Vierling then stole second base, and Ottavino drilled free-swinging Javier Baez on a 1-2 pitch to put runners on first and second.

After Riley Greene was jammed and hit a dribbler to first base for the second out (allowing the runners to move to second and third), Eric Haase pounced on a first-pitch fastball and drilled it to right field to give Detroit a 6-5 lead.

Jimmy Yacabonis was the first guy called upon in relief of Joey Lucchesi, and he tossed three perfect innings with three strikeouts.

2. There was lots of hard contact right out of the gate against Lucchesi in the first inning, including a hard single by Baez and a three-run homer by Haase that put the Mets in an immediate 3-0 hole. Lucchesi also allowed a booming double to Jonathan Schoop, but was bailed out by Brandon Nimmo, who made a tremendous catch in deep center to snag a two-out bullet off the bat of Andy Ibanez.

Lucchesi followed up his uneven beginning with a 1-2-3 second inning, but served up a curve on a tee to Baez opening the third -- and Baez drove it over the left field fence for his first home run of the season to increase Detroit's lead to 4-2.

Despite Lucchesi being at only 46 pitches through four innings, the Tigers -- whose lineup was stacked with lots of right-handers -- looked very comfortable against him. And he was pulled before the fifth inning.

3. Tommy Pham, who had been mired in an 0-for-17 skid, got the start in left field and hit a laser of a solo homer to left field his first time up as the Mets trimmed Detroit's lead to 3-1 in the second inning. Two batters after Pham, Mark Canha drilled an opposite field homer to get New York within 3-2.

The Mets entered the fifth inning down 4-2, and some good hitting combined with some very bad Tigers defense led to them taking the lead.

Brett Baty -- starting against left-hander Joey Wentz -- smacked a leadoff single to center field and moved to second base on a careless error by center fielder Greene. A Tomas Nido single sent Baty to third, and he wound up scoring after left fielder Ibanez overthrew the cutoff man and the ball got by the catcher. Later in the inning, Francisco Lindor cracked a mammoth two-run homer to left field to make it 5-4, Mets.



The Mets and Tigers play Game 2 of their doubleheader at 6:40 p.m. on SNY.

Max Scherzer is back on the mound after a 10-game suspension, while Michael Lorenzen gets the start for Detroit.