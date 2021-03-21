Mets takeaways from 6-2 win over the Nationals, including Jacob deGrom clocking 101 mph

Scott Thompson
·2 min read
Jacob deGrom pitches vs. Nats on March 21
The Mets handled Max Scherzer and the Nats in their 6-2 win on the road Sunday.

Takeaways from the game

1) How do you think a 101 mph fastball looks to a hitter in March? Well, that’s what Jacob deGrom was pumping in his latest start. He didn’t allow a run yet again, as his spring ERA moved to 0.66. In 4.2 innings of work, his location wasn’t the sharpest it’s been – he allowed two walks – but deGrom was still dominant with five strikeouts over his 19 batters faced. He let up three hits as well. But overall, that high velocity fastball matched with devastating breaking stuff is ready for Opening Day.

2) In his first at-bat since taking time off with a sore wrist, Dom Smith roped a double off Scherzer. He finished the day 1-for-3 at the plate, as his wrist didn’t seem to hurt him at all.

3) The two men looking for extensions from the Mets, Michael Conforto and Francisco Lindor, both went yard off Scherzer. Conforto opened up scoring in the top of the fourth inning with a solo shot. And Lindor’s came the very next inning, a two-run shot that brought Brandon Nimmo home, too.

4) The Mets took a 6-0 lead when Mallex Smith laced a double that brought home two runs in the top of the sixth. He went 2-for-2 in his plate appearances.

5) And the reason Smith was pinch hitting in the nine hole was due to deGrom needing to hit in this one since the universal DH doesn’t look to be happening at least to start the new year. He grounded out in his first at-bat and struck out in the second against Scherzer.

6) Edwin Diaz had another solid outing, strikeout out one and not allowing a hit over one inning. Dellin Betances had a much better relief inning as well, having the exact same stat line as Diaz.

7) Robert Gsellman had a rough go in the bottom of the eighth when he came in, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk.

Highlights

What's Next

The Mets take on the Astros on the road Monday at 1:05 p.m.

