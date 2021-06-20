Mets takeaways from 5-2 loss to Nationals, including Kyle Schwarber's 3 home runs

Kyle Schwarber rounds bases for home run vs. Mets

The Mets couldn’t tame Kyle Schwarber’s bat in their 5-2 loss to complete their series with the Nationals in Washington on Father’s Day.

Takeaways from the game

1) Schwarber mashed three homers in this one to lead the Nats’ offense. His first came off Taijuan Walker as the first batter in the bottom of the first inning. He got a 2-0 fastball to his liking and sent it over the fence. Then, in the bottom of the fifth. He extended the Nats’ 2-1 lead with a solo shot to right field this time, another off Walker. After a two-run blast in the bottom of the seventh, Schwarber officially became the only source of offense.

2) The Mets weren’t homerless, though. Pete Alonso went deep in the top of the seventh, while Kevin Pillar got New York on the board in the top of the second with a solo blast that tied the game.

3) You could tell from the start of this one that Walker didn’t have his best stuff. After such a solid start against the Cubs last time out with a career-high in strikeouts, he allowed 10 hits and four runs while striking out five over 6.1 innings. The fastball command, which was superb last time out, wasn’t there and that hurt Walker throughout the game.

4) While the Nats were all over the baseball in this one, the Mets only collected four total hits in this game. James McCann and Francisco Lindor were the only others to do something with Patrick Corbin’s pitches.

5) The Mets have scored just two runs or less in four of their last five games.

What’s Next

The Mets start off a new series with the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Monday with a makeup doubleheader at 5:10 p.m. Jacob deGrom is expected to go for New York, unless the team makes the call to skip him in the rotation. There hasn’t been a starter announced for the second game just yet.