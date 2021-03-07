Mets takeaways from 4-4 tie to Marlins, including Jonathan Villar's three-run homer

Jonathan Villar

The Mets and Marlins reached a stalemate, 4-4, in their spring training matchup at Clover Field in Port St. Lucie on Sunday.

Takeaways from the game

1) Marcus Stroman got another start and went a little deeper this time around, pitching three innings with 52 pitches thrown. His first inning was a bit shaky, allowing a single, hit by pitch, and then an RBI stroke from Lewin Diaz to give the Marlins an early lead. A pulled slider in the dirt also resulted in a wild pitch run scored. But he settled down after that and handled Miami pretty well. Stroman also got out of a leadoff triple in the third inning without allowing a run. He tallied two strikeouts on the day, too.

2) Solid game for Jonathan Villar, who got the start at second base. He went 1-for-2 at the dish with a three-run homer for his first hit of the spring. The veteran infielder also posted a walk at the dish.

3) Kevin Pillar went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double, while Pete Alonso tallied a single serving as the team’s DH on the day.

4) Jose Martinez, who started at first base for the Mets, twisted his knee and was taken out of the game. He had just one at-bat where he didn’t get on base.

5) As for the other pitchers, Aaron Loup took over after Stroman and allowed one unearned run on one hit (a double to lead off the inning) and one strikeout. Jerry Blevin also got in the game, allowing a run on one hit and one walk while striking out two.

6) An impressive inning of work came from Trevor Hildenberger, who struck out the side in the top of the seventh. Stephen Nogosek also struck out three hitters in the ninth, but walked the bases loaded in what was a stressful inning.

7) The Mets had first and third in the bottom of the ninth with the game still tied at four, but Khalil Lee grounded out to shortstop to end the game with the runners stranded.

What’s Next

The Mets take on the Nationals on the road Monday at 1:05 p.m.