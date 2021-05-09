Mets takeaways from 4-2 win over Diamondbacks, including Francisco Lindor's extended hit streak

Francisco Lindor makes contact with pink bat on Mother's Day

The Mets completed the sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, defeating them 4- on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.

Takeaways from the game

- Jacob deGrom had to leave his start prematurely with right side tightness, which is the same thing that bothered him last week when he was scratched. He went out for warmups in the top of the sixth inning, but after throwing a couple pitches, head trainer Brian Chicklo and Luis Rojas met him at the mound and he walked off. DeGrom didn't necessarily look like himself with pitch location, but his fastball was hovering around 100 mph all day. He also had four perfect innings before issuing a walk for his first base runner in the fifth. His line at the end of the day was one hit, one earned run and six strikeouts and three walks.

- The Mets got on the board first with a sacrifice fly from Francisco Lindor. Michael Conforto would single home a run after that to make it 2-0 Mets. Conforto had himself a solid game at the dish with a 2-for-4 outing. Lindor also extended his hitting streak to four games with a 1-for-3 performance with a run scored and an RBI

- After deGrom, Miguel Castro came in and didn't allow a hit in his inning of work. Jacob Barnes did allow a solo homer to Asdrubal Cabrera in the seventh, but Edwin Diaz came on for the five-out save and got the job done.

- Dom Smith also had himself an RBI hit in this one, knocking home a run in the bottom of the seventh. He went 1-for-3 and moved his average to .222.

- With Diaz looking for that final out in his save, Jonathan Villar and James McCann had a miscommunication on a pop up in front of home plate. Luckily, it didn't affect Diaz and he got Daulton Varsho out with a slider to end the game.

- For the first time since 2019, the Mets have won five games in a row.

Highlights

What's Next

The Mets get Monday off before Marcus Stroman gets the ball against the Balitmore Orioles coming to town on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.