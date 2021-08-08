Mets takeaways from 3-0 loss to Phillies, including more Taijuan Walker home run issues

Taijuan Walker looks to home as J.T. Realmuto rounds the bases

Taijuan Walker allowed a couple more homers and Zach Wheeler dominated his former team, as the Mets were swept by the Phillies in a 3-0 loss on Sunday afternoon.

Takeaways from the game

1) Wheeler has given Philly length all season long and that's exactly what happened again here. He tossed a shutout, allowing just two hits -- a leadoff double to Brandon Nimmo in the top of the first and single to him in the top of the ninth -- as New York couldn't figure out their former teammate. Wheeler accumulated 11 strikeouts along the way.

2) Walker, on the other hand, just can't figure out how to get off to a hot start like he was in the first half. In the bottom of the first inning, Jean Segura took a fastball in the middle of the plate over the left field fence. Two batters later, J.T. Realmuto made it 2-0 with a homer to right field on a better placed fastball. Walker settled down for a couple of innings, but Bryce Harper took him yard in the bottom of the sixth before he could leave the game. In his last four starts, Walker has allowed four homers.

3) As we mentioned, there wasn't much offense from the Mets on the offensive side of the ball. However, in the first when Nimmo had that leadoff double, there was a chance for the Mets to get to Wheeler early.

However, as has been the case for New York on this road trip, they can't hit with runners in scoring position. Jeff McNeil hit a soft liner right to Segura at second, Pete Alonso struck out, and Dom Smith roped a ball right to center field to end the threat.

4) Javier Baez had to leave the game early in the top of the fifth. He hit a grounder to second base, but never left the batter's box and went straight to the dugout. It was later announced he left with left hip tightness.

What's Next

The Mets make their way back home and get an off day Monday before starting a three-game series against the Nationals on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

Carlos Carrasco will be up against Paolo Espino.