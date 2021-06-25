Mets takeaways from 2-1 game one win over Phillies, including recovery from wrong side of history

Dominic Smith Mets single at Citi Field during day May 2021

The Mets recovered after tying some bad history, winning game one of Friday's doubleheader, 2-1, in eight innings.

1. After Miguel Castro tossed a scoreless sixth, Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom half. He advanced on a groundout by Michael Conforto, and Pete Alonso walked. Jose Alvarado relieved Aaron Nola to face fellow lefty Dominic Smith (these two had some beef earlier this season), but a walk loaded the bases for James McCann. McCann struck out, and Kevin Pillar grounded into a 6-4 fielder's choice to end the threat.



But Alvarado stayed in the game in the seventh, and it proved costly. A throwing error by him put Luis Guillorme at second to lead off the inning. With two outs, Lindor singled up the middle to tie the game at one.

2. Seth Lugo entered the game in the eighth (remember, extras), and, aside from intentionally walking Bryce Harper, retired each batter he faced. In the bottom half, Smith singled in Lindor for the walk-off victory.

3. Jeff McNeil walked, and Lindor doubled to lead of the first inning. Then, Nola joined Tom Seaver as the only players in MLB history to strike out 10 consecutive batters (Seaver set the feat 51 years ago). Pete Alonso made sure Seaver still at least had a tie, as he punched a 1-2 double the other way in the fourth to snap the streak, but the Mets couldn’t drive him in. Nola finished with 12 strikeouts, tying a career-high.

4. Taijuan Walker retired the first eight batters he faced, but Nola doubled off him with two outs in the third. Walker worked out of that slight jam, and shut out the Phils through 4.2 innings, but Nola added another double, this one driving in Nick Maton to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Walker was pinch-hit for in the fifth after striking out five and walking one along with allowing one run on three hits.



5. The Mets were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position to start the game, but were 2 for their final 2 with the game-tying and winning hits.

David Peterson takes the bump in Friday’s nightcap against fellow lefty Matt Moore.