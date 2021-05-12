Mets' Taijuan Walker looking to stay hot vs. Orioles at 12:10 p.m. on SNY

Mets Taijuan Walker throws vs Cards

The Mets (17-13, first in NL East) are back at it against the Orioles (16-20, fifth in AL East) for a Thursday matinee at 12:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.

Mets Notes

- New York is now winners of six straight games after its come-from-behind 3-2 win over Baltimore on Tuesday night. They have not won seven in a row since they won eight straight in August 2019.

- The last time the Mets were four games over .500 was at the end of the 2019 season.

- Patrick Mazeika's fielder's choice walk-off made history on Tuedsay night, as it was the first time in the last 100 years that a player hit two walk-offs before recording his first career hit.

- Taijuan Walker is ranked 10th in the NL with a 2.38 ERA this season.

Orioles Mets Cedric Mullins, CF Jonathan Villar, 3B Austin Hays, RF Francisco Lindor, SS Trey Mancini, 1B Michael Conforto, RF Ryan Mountcastle, LF Pete Alonso, 1B Freddy Galvis, SS Dominic Smith, LF Maikel Franco, 3B Kevin Pillar, CF Rio Ruiz, 2B Jose Peraza, 2B Chance Sisco, C Tomas Nido, C Matt Harvey, RHP Taijuan Walker, RHP

Who is starting for the Mets?

Taijuan Walker (2.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP) was stellar against the Cardinals in his last outing. The right-hander went seven innings, allowing just one hit and one unearned run while striking out eight. New York has loved this signing thus far, as Walker provides depth to the middle of the rotation.

Who is starting for the Orioles?

Matt Harvey (3.60 ERA, 1.29 WHIP), an old friend for Mets fans is making his return to Citi Field, looking like a much better pitcher than he has since departing New York. In his last outing against the Red Sox, Harvey did let up four runs, though none were earned. He also had three strikeouts over his four innings of work.

Upcoming schedule

The Mets go down the East Coast to start a road trip on Friday, beginning with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.