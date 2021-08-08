Mets' Taijuan Walker explains what has led to home run woes in second half

Taijuan Walker pitches vs. Phillies in blue jersey

It's no secret Mets RHP Taijuan Walker hasn't been himself since pitching in his first career All-Star game. He's struggled with command, and especially, the long ball.



And while he was better in his outing against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park than previous second half starts, home runs were the story again.

But Walker wasn't dejected by these home runs, and he explained why.

"They had the three solo home runs and two of them were opposite field in the first row, so I’m not mad about those," he said.

Those three dingers would serve as the only runs in this contest. Former Met Zack Wheeler won the pitcher's battle by a long slide, tossing a shutout with only two hits allowed to Brandon Nimmo.

The first came from Jean Segura as Walker's second batter of the game. A fastball caught too much plate -- a theme in recent Walker showings -- and Segura took full advantage. But J.T. Realmuto's was different, a fastball on the outer black that he seemed to be looking for. Walker felt that way, saying the ball might have been a little up but he hit his spot.

Then, Bryce Harper hit him for an opposite field round tripper that just found the seats in left.

So what's the cause of all these balls going out? Walker's allowed 10 in his last four outings.

"Maybe just pitch selection. Leaving balls over the middle of the plate. It’s summer. I feel like I gave up balls to the warning track in the first half. It’s a little hotter now so the balls are carrying a little bit more maybe," Walker exclaimed.



Other than those three hits, Walker gave up just one other and was much better keeping hitters off balance this time around. That's why he's encouraged about this one.

"Used the curveball early in the game and just kinda kept with the curveball that kept them off my fastball and stuff," he said. "My changeup felt really good. Just really mixing all my pitches honestly.”

The Mets are going through a skid right now, as they've given up their status as the NL East leader during this Phillies series. But they're optimistic about making a run and taking that lead back to get into the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Walker can help that case if he can build off this start despite the results. Keeping hitters off balance and attacking with strikes is how he got into the All-Star Game to begin with. Getting back to form and eating up quality innings needs to be his mindset.

Making sure the ball stays in the yard should be at the top of the priority list, too.