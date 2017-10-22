Mets to tab Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as their next manager

The New York Mets’ success has hinged on their starting pitchers in recent years, so it only makes sense that the team would hire a pitching expert to be their next manager. The club reportedly did so Sunday, selecting Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as its next skipper.

The 42-year-old Callaway has been Cleveland’s pitching coach since 2013. Under his watch, Cleveland’s pitching has ranked fourth in ERA and first in strikeouts. He’s had a lot of talent to work with, and deserves credit for overseeing the emergence of both Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco during his tenure.

The Mets have all the talent in the world in their rotation, but the team ranked 28th in team ERA in 2017. Jacob deGrom was the only member of the rotation to stay healthy, topping 200 innings for the first time in his career. Everyone else — Zack Wheeler, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Robert Gsellman and Noah Syndergaard — got hurt.

Callaway’s first order of business with his new club will be figuring out a way to keep those guys on the field. His second will be trying to get Harvey to return to form.

The 28-year-old former ace hasn’t been the same since surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome. The list of pitchers who have come back from the procedure is pretty grim, so Callaway has his work cut out for him. Harvey posted a 6.70 ERA over 92 2/3 innings in 2017.

Callaway beat out a number of other candidates for the position. Team hitting coach Kevin Long, White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing and former Indians manager Manny Acta were all considered for the role. Callaway is expected to be introduced as the club’s manager at a press conference Monday.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik