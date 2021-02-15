Mets have stayed in touch with Trevor Rosenthal, 'clearly in' on reliever: report

Trevor Rosenthal pitching white Padres jersey

Mets have stayed in touch with Trevor Rosenthal's camp and are clearly "in" on the reliever, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Monday afternoon.

Acting GM Zack Scott said during his Zoom call with reporters last Friday that he'd "like to add more pitching" before the season started, so it looks like the Mets are still hungry to bulk up their bullpen as well.

Rosenthal started last season with the Kansas City Royals before being shipped to the San Diego Padres.



Between the two teams, he finished 2020 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves and 38 strikeouts in 23.2 innings.



Since entering the league in 2012, Rosenthal has also played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers. He previously signed a minor-league deal to pitch for the New York Yankees back in 2019, but never took the mound for them.

For his career, Rosenthal holds a 3.36 ERA with 132 saves, 490 strikeouts and a 12-25 record in 364 IP.