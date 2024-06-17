Mets starting to click at plate: 'When they all get going, it’s gonna be special'

Carlos Mendoza has unfortunately had a lot of practice in answering questions about one of his player's struggles at the plate during his first year as the Mets manager. And the skipper has often deployed a familiar answer, saying something along the lines of: He’s too good of a batter to struggle like this for too long.

And for the skipper, that answer is starting to look pretty spot on. In the last 30 days, his club leads the majors in OPS (.781), is third in slugging percentage (.448), third in on-base percentage (.333), fifth in average (.261), and in the Top 10 in hits, doubles, triples, home runs and RBI.

And after an 11-4 run, the Mets (33-37) are inching back into contention.

What’s the reason for the turnaround? Francisco Lindor said they are “bouncing ideas from each other and we sticking to a plan.”

“We go out there and we have a plan. We have a purpose. Our intent usually follows the plan that we have. We’re playing well,” the shortstop, who homered on Sunday, added.

While the trio of Lindor (batting .284 with an .857 OPS in his last 26 games), J.D. Martinez (.281, .930 OPS in last 24 games) and Starling Marte (.348, 995 OPS in last 22 games) have powered the Mets to this turnaround, Mendoza has “felt like there were other couple of guys that were getting close” in recent weeks.

Two of those players stepped up in Sunday's 11-6 win over the Padres: Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso.

“To have Pete have a game like that, and in the first inning have a three-run homer against a pretty good arm. Nimmo today, another three hits,” the skipper said. “We’re gonna need all of ‘em. And when they all get going, it’s gonna be special.”

Nimmo entered the weekend in a 13-for-62 funk and frustrated by an inconsistent time at the plate. He then went 7-for-13 with four RBI. Alonso got his 15th home run and 35th RBI as he looks to break out of a power shortage.

“When everyone’s hitting on all cylinders like today, it’s really fun as an offense,” Alonso said after every starter got a hit and six contributed an RBI in the win. “I thought we had great at-bats all up and down the lineup today. Did a great job of capitalizing on pitches in the zone and laying off some tough ones. I thought we did a great job with our execution.”

But it is hard to overlook the contribution of Martinez, who added two hits and two walks on Sunday, to finish the three-game set 6-for-9 with two homers and six RBI, and go on a run of 10 straight plate appearances in which he reached base.

“What he was able to do was really special,” Alonso said. “Not just driving pitches, but it’s the pitches that he doesn’t swing at – the tough pitchers' pitches that he just takes that are balls and drives the balls to the big part of the field. It was a clinic he put on this homestand.”

Mendoza said it was “pretty impressive” to watch the 36-year-old come to live, as he's posted a 1.027 OPS in his last 12 games.

“He wasn’t getting any cheap hits, he’s driving the ball. And then he’s laying off some tough pitches, he’s walking… he’s passing the baton if they don’t want to pitch to him. And that’s what good hitters do,” the manager said. “Impressive, but that’s what special hitters do. To see him get hot like that, he can carry a team.

“And now, with some of the other guys getting there, special.”

In addition to the barrage of hits in the series – 28 over the three games – they have been timely, giving the Mets’ pitching staff and bullpen, who had been relied upon to keep them in games for most of the year, a bit of breathing room.

That was not the case on Sunday when the Padres cut a five-run deficit entering the top half of the eighth to a single run when the home side came to bat. But the Mets’ rallied for four runs to make the ninth a much less nervy proposition.

“It’s always nice putting up runs on the board, not just [for] the pitching staff, everybody collectively as a group where you can take a nice breath,” Alonso said. “I thought that we did a great job of responding when they put runs up on the board in the eighth. I thought that was a huge statement [for] us as an offense collectively staying locked in.”

“They helped us out a lot,” Lindor said of the pitching staff. “About time we start doing what we do to help them not come in every inning – it seemed like it was [always] a high leverage situation for them. To be able to score a lot of runs feels good.”

For Jeff McNeil, who has struggled throughout the season and particularly of late leading to a brief spell on the bench, there were signs of progress, including an eighth-inning double.

Mendoza praised the veteran for “thinking two out of the box,” but McNeil's at-bat in the fifth inning against left-hander Yuki Matsui, which ended with a flyout on the 10th pitch, was one the manager saw as “a really good at-bat.”

“The swings were more direct with conviction, balance, foul off a lot of pitches,” he said. “Didn’t get the results, but I thought that at-bat was a really good sign. And then for him to hit that double, and he continue to play a helluva second base. He continues to make plays, he’s engaged, so, he’s getting there.”

The manager didn’t say it, but he could have: He’s too good a hitter…