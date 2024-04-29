Mets start 4-game series against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (17-11, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (14-13, third in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-0, 1.69 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Mets: Luis Severino (2-2, 2.67 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -127, Cubs +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets begin a four-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

New York is 14-13 overall and 7-8 at home. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.56 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

Chicago has a 7-8 record on the road and a 17-11 record overall. The Cubs have gone 6-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with eight home runs while slugging .505. Starling Marte is 13-for-43 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Busch has a .278 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has four doubles and six home runs. Nico Hoerner is 15-for-46 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cubs: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cubs: Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (rib), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.