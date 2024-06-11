Mets start 3-game series at home against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (22-43, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (28-36, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (2-5, 5.30 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -139, Marlins +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

New York has a 13-22 record at home and a 28-36 record overall. The Mets have a 15-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Miami is 22-43 overall and 10-18 in road games. The Marlins have gone 13-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 30 extra base hits (16 doubles and 14 home runs). Francisco Lindor is 15-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has nine home runs, 22 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .249 for the Marlins. Josh Bell is 16-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .293 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Luis Torrens: day-to-day (leg), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.