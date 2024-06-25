Mets' Starling Marte placed on 10-day IL with right knee bone bruise

The Mets have officially placed outfielder Starling Marte on the 10-day IL with a right knee bone bruise, retroactive to June 23.

Outfielder Ben Gamel has been selected from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Marte on the active roster.

Marte, who is having a nice bounce-back season following a subpar 2023 campaign in which he never appeared to be fully healthy, left Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs with what the team called right knee soreness at the time.

The veteran then told reporters afterwards that he had been dealing with some lingering soreness over the past few weeks.

Through 66 games this season, Marte has slashed .278/.328/.416 with seven homers, 30 RBI, 38 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.

Gamel, 32, has plenty of big league experience. In 685 career major league games, he has 40 home runs, 200 RBI, and a .716 OPS.

A left-handed hitter and thrower, Gamel has enjoyed himself a nice year thus far for Syracuse, slashing .314/.423/.538 with seven homers and 24 RBI.