Mets' Starling Marte leaves game vs. Cubs in second inning with knee soreness

Mets outfielder Starling Marte left Saturday afternoon's game against the Chicago Cubs in the bottom of the second with what the team is calling right knee soreness.

The veteran outfielder appeared to be moving a little gingerly while ranging into the right-center gap to haul in a Tomas Nido flyout that ended a five-run bottom of the first.

Marte remained in the game and was able to take his turn at-bat in the top of the second, but he slowly made his way down the first baseline on a ground out to third.

Then when the Mets took the field for the home half of the inning, he was replaced by Tyrone Taylor in the field, as he went to center with Brandon Nimmo sliding over to left and DJ Stewart to right.

Marte was left out of the lineup for Monday's series opening victory over the Texas Rangers, and he has been battling knee issues over the past few weeks.

While batting through that, though, Marte had been putting together a solid bounceback at the plate with a .311 average and four extra base-hits thus far in June.

